St. Aug. grad Chris Allen Jr. leads game-winning drive, earns weekly honor: College notebook

Oberlin College junior quarterback Chris Allen Jr. was named North Coast Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.
Allen, a 2019 St. Augustine Prep graduate from Atco, went 24 for 36 for 247 yards and two passing yards in a 31-28 win over Hiram. He added a career-high 104 rushing yards and two rushing TDs.
Allen put together the game-winning 10-play, 75-yard drive for the Yeomen that ended in a 9-yard TD pass with 67 seconds left in regulation. It was the first win of the season for the Yeoman (1-7), an NCAA Division III team in Ohio.
In eight games this season, he’s completed 59.7% of his passes (176 for 295) for 1,908 yards and 13 touchdowns. He’s second on the team in rushing yards with 243 to go with three scores.
OL Zack Donovan (Mainland Regional) started at right guard for New Haven, whose offense gained 320 yards (179 rushing) in a 42-20 win over Stonehill to improve to 6-1.
Men’s swimming
Destin Lasco (Mainland) was second in the 100-yard backstroke (48.79) in California, Berkeley’s 166-95 win over Utah.
Glenn Lasco (Mainland), Destin’s older brother, won the 50 free (20.88) and the 100 free (48.08) for Lehigh in a 134-97 win over West Chester. He also swam on the winning 400 free relay (3:06.12). In a 150-138 loss to Rider, he won the 50 free (21.70) and the 100 free (46.69).
Tyler Dorsett (Absegami) swam on Montclair State’s winning 200 medley relay (1:37.71) in a tri-meet vs. Moravian (238-20 win) and Drew (151-137 win). He also took second in the 100 butterfly (54.85) and third in the 500 free (5:05). Alex Pallen (Southern Regional) won the 1-meter (212.93 points) and 3-meter (2 points) dives.
Women’s swimming
Melissa Lowry (Cumberland Regional) was third in the 50 free (24.6) for Connecticut in a 166-125 win over Georgetown.
Alex Antonov (Ocean City) was second in the 100 free (53.66) and third in the 50 free (25.01) for Fordham in a 161-77 win over Marist. In a 176-96 win over Monmouth, she was second in the 100 free (54.17) and third in the 50 free (25.15).
Giavanna Lupi (Vineland) swam on Rider’s second-place 200 medley relay (1:48.94) in a 219-60 loss to Lehigh.
Katie McClintock (Mainland) swam on Wisconsin’s winning 200 medley relay (1:41.23) in a tri-meet win over Arizona (221-93) and Hawaii (243-71).
Men’s cross country
Four locals helped Jefferson win the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference championship Sunday at Belmont Plateau in Philadelphia. Owen Bradley (Cedar Creek) placed second, running the 8-kilometer course in 27 minutes, 28 seconds to earn all-conference honors.
Also earning all-conference honors for the Rams were Leonard Bustos (Oakcrest), who finished 13th with a course personal-best 28:44.5, and Blake Corbett (Mainland), who was 15th with a course PR of 28:49. Mike Keough (Cedar Creek) placed 23rd as the Rams’ sixth best finisher, running a course PR of 29:32.3.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184; jrusso@pressofac.com; Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.