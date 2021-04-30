Southern grads Mulrane, Firmani key in Eastern men's lax's success

A pair of Southern Regional High School grads are having great seasons for the Eastern University men’s lacrosse team.
Senior attack Kyle Mulrane and junior faceoff specialist Anthony Firmani have contributed to the Eagles’ 8-4 regular season as they prepare for the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Tournament beginning 1 p.m. Saturday vs. Lebanon Valley.
In Eastern’s 16-8 win over Hood, Mulrane had a goal and two assists, and Firmani won 17 of 28 faceoffs and scooped six ground balls. In a 20-14 loss to Stevens Institute of Technology, Mulrane scored three and added an assist, and Firmani scooped two ground balls.
In 12 games, Mulrane has 17 goals and 15 assists.
Firmani has won 54.2% of faceoffs, going 96 for 177 with 38 ground balls.
Charlie Kitchen (St. Augustine Prep) scored twice and assisted on four goals in Delaware’s 16-8 win over Towson.
Steven DelleMonache (St. Augustine) won five of 11 faceoffs and scooped a ground ball in Robert Morris’ 8-7 win over Bucknell.
Cade Johnson (Southern) scored in Chestnut Hill’s 12-8 win over Wilmington. He scored in a 22-11 win over Dominican.
Randy Collins (Absegami) scored in Georgian Court’s 17-7 loss to Chestnut Hill. He scored twice and added an assist in a 15-9 win over Caldwell.
Mark Taccard (St. Augustine) assisted and scooped four ground balls in Wingate’s 14-10 win over Limestone in the South Atlantic Conference Tournament semifinals. Wingate (11-2) lost in the SAC final and will learn May 9 if it made the NCAA Division II Tournament.
Jack Menet (St. Augustine) scooped two ground balls and added three caused turnovers in Arcadia’s 14-9 win over Delaware Valley.
Dan Bennett (St. Augustine) assisted on a goal in Cabrini’s 22-3 win over Gwynedd Mercy.
Andrew Carpenter (St. Augustine) scored in Lynchburg’s 19-6 win over Randolph-Macon. He scored and assisted in a 23-8 win over Colorado College.
Jamison Shaw (Ocean City) won 18 of 24 faceoffs and scooped 11 ground balls in Wilkes’ 11-10 win over Lebanon Valley. In a 22-6 loss to Misericordia, he won 15 of 31 faceoffs and scooped nine ground balls.
Women’s tennis
In Rutgers-Camden’s 9-0 win over William Paterson, Tiffany Trivers (Egg Harbor Township) won the second singles 6-0, 6-0, and she teamed up in the second doubles with Hannah Cohan (Hammonton) to win 8-0.
Men’s golf
Giovanni Albano (St. Augustine) tied for 29th with a 91 for Drew at the Landmark Conference Championships in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania.
T.J. Stanton (Ocean City) tied for 27th with a two-day score of 184 for Ursinus at the Centennial Conference Championships in Hershey, Pennsylvania.
