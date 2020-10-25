Southern grad Liam Maxwell takes his volleyball skills to the grass

When Liam Maxwell lost the remainder of his senior volleyball season at Belmont Abbey College in North Carolina due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he needed a sense of closure.
The 2016 Southern Regional High School graduate signed up for and competed in about 15 outdoor tournaments over the summer.
“Volleyball has been in my life for so, so long, as long as I can remember,” said Maxwell, who noted that early on summer indoor volleyball was hard to compete in due to coronavirus restrictions.
With indoor, there are six people on each side as opposed to doubles volleyball on the outdoor circuit.
Maxwell was able to find so many opportunities with outdoor volleyball tournaments in the summer and even signed up for some already in the fall.
“Having that senior season cut short, I just had the itch to keep playing volleyball,” Maxwell said. “It was tough to have it out of my life, so I immediately started looking for avenues to scratch this itch and keep playing the sport I love.”
Maxwell, along with playing partner Evan Cory, finished third this month at the AVP Next Gold Grass Nationals in the Men’s Open Doubles Division (most advanced group) in Greenville, South Carolina.
Many talented athletes from across the country competed.
The duo took home $1,000.
“It was incredible,” said Maxwell, a 22-year-old from the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township who now lives in Charlotte, North Carolina.
“Outdoor volleyball is such a cool community,” said Maxwell, who is a mathematics major at Belmont Abbey and a billing analyst at Spectrum.
“When you play in these outdoor tournaments, you see a lot of the same faces. … A lot of really talented guys from around the country come out, and you develop relationships. As cliché as it sounds, the outdoor volleyball atmosphere is like a family.
“It was awesome Evan and I did so well.”
Cory played volleyball at Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee, and his team competed against Belmont Abbey twice each season.
Maxwell and Cory, who entered the tournament as the eighth seed, became familiar with each other’s level of competition but had never played together.
“He was always a pain in the neck to play against because he was so good,” Maxwell said. “We were always battling against each other in college. ... We ended up doing really well (as partners). At the end of the day, we can say we are third in the country in grass volleyball, which is a cool thing.”
Maxwell and Cory earned a first-round bye in the single-elimination playoffs after finishing first in their four-team qualifying pool.
The duo beat David Evans and Matthew Elias 23-21, 21-18 in the quarterfinals. Maxwell and Cory lost 19-21, 18-21 to Ian Capp and Nathaniel Miller in a semifinal.
Maxwell said the tandem threw off opponents with their unique strategy— Maxwell is a right-handed hitter, Cory a lefty.
“I thought we did awesome,” said Maxwell, who wants to enter more tournaments with Cory. “We didn’t know how the chemistry would be, having never played together. But it ended up being incredible, and we outperformed what I thought we would do.”
The Oct. 2-3 tournament was sponsored by Association of Volleyball Professionals America. Twenty-eight men’s teams, including Maxwell and Cory, participated in the Open Division. There was also a Women’s Open Doubles Division. The open divisions were the most advanced groups, with prize money totaling $7,500 per gender.
There was one division each for men’s and women’s triples and one coed doubles division. The three divisions totaled $8,000 in winnings.
“It was a really big deal and a really great turnout,” said Maxwell, a 6-foot-5 outside hitter who was the Conference Carolinas Co-Offensive Player of the Year for the shortened 2020 season.
Maxwell won the state title in three of his four years at Southern — 2013, 2014 and 2016. The Rams lost in the final in 2015. There is only one state championship in boys volleyball in New Jersey.
Maxwell plans to enter more tournaments this fall, especially when indoor volleyball starts to ease restrictions. Outdoor volleyball tournaments continue through December, he said.
“I’m excited to see what kind of opportunities there will be,” Maxwell said. “I’m looking for those opportunities and playing year-round.”
