Southern grad Liam Maxwell takes his volleyball skills to the grass

The duo took home $1,000.

“It was incredible,” said Maxwell, a 22-year-old from the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township who now lives in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“Outdoor volleyball is such a cool community,” said Maxwell, who is a mathematics major at Belmont Abbey and a billing analyst at Spectrum.

“When you play in these outdoor tournaments, you see a lot of the same faces. … A lot of really talented guys from around the country come out, and you develop relationships. As cliché as it sounds, the outdoor volleyball atmosphere is like a family.

“It was awesome Evan and I did so well.”

Cory played volleyball at Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee, and his team competed against Belmont Abbey twice each season.

Maxwell and Cory, who entered the tournament as the eighth seed, became familiar with each other’s level of competition but had never played together.