Something new for Rutgers this week: It's favored to win a Big Ten game

The Rutgers University football team has not been favored in a Big Ten Conference matchup since its first season in the league, when it was a 6.5-point choice over Indiana in 2014.
Forty-nine conference games later and the Scarlet Knights (1-2) are once again the favorites when they host Illinois (0-3) at noon Saturday at SHI Stadium in Piscataway.
According to pregame.com, Rutgers is a 51/2-point favorite against the Fighting Illini, the first game overall in which it has been favored since its 2019 season opener against Massachusetts.
But Rutgers coach Greg Schiano has always compared the Big Ten to the NFL and says there are never easy games in the conference.
“I think it starts with (Illinois) head coach (Lovie Smith),” Schiano said in a videoconference with the media Monday.
“You are talking about one of the most experienced coaches in America. He has coached in the Super Bowl (XLI with the Chicago Bears), pro coach for many years. So he will have that team and that program ready to go.”
Illinois has been hit hard by the coronavirus this season, and multiple starters and other players have missed games, including more than a dozen in its 31-24 loss to Perdue on Oct. 31.
Last season, the Fighting Illini qualified for the Redbox Bowl.
“The thing that jumps out at you on the tape is they play really hard, and they are the best ball disruption team I’ve seen in a long time,” Schiano said. “Every single guy on that field, on that defense, goes after the football.
“I think this is a really well-coached team that plays very hard, so we’ve got our hands full.”
Rutgers is coming off a 49-27 loss to Ohio State on Saturday, which is ranked No. 3 in The Associated Press’ Top 25.
The Scarlet Knights outscored the Buckeyes 24-14 in the second half, including a trick play on special teams that resulted in a 58-yard punt return by Cedar Creek High School graduate and senior wide receiver Bo Melton
Freshman defensive back Malachi “Max” Melton, Bo’s brother, made his first collegiate start, recording four tackles.
Rutgers lost two fumbles, including one that Ohio State recovered at the Scarlet Knights' 32-yard line that led to a touchdown to make its lead 28-3 late in the second quarter.
“We have a great opportunity coming home,” said Schiano, who noted the team was off Monday. “We really need to go back and double down on assignments (and) fundamentals.
“Everything is about execution. When you go through the tape, some of our errors are forced errors. … and some are unforced errors. The unforced errors, we have to nip them out.”
Rutgers offensive lineman Raiqwon O’Neal had a 4-yard touchdown on another trick play from quarterback Noah Vedral in the third quarter.
That score was set-up by a 66-yard rush from Vineland graduate Isaih Pacheco, who finished with 75 yards.
“I think our guys played hard,” Schiano said about Rutgers’ loss to Ohio State. “I want it to be very clear: We went out there 100% believing we were going to win, and we didn’t.
“You put so much into it from Saturday to the following Saturday that, when you lose, it crushes you.”
But Schiano said his team has been focused on Illinois and has started to strategize since its plane ride home from Columbus, Ohio.
The loss to Ohio State, Illinois being winless, other teams' records and anything else going on around the league mean "absolutely nothing to the result on Saturday,” Schiano said.
Last season, the Scarlet Knights averaged just 13.2 points per game on its way to a 2-10 record under former coach Chris Ash and interim coach Nunzio Campanile. Rutgers averaged 25 points through three games this season, and its two losses came against nationally ranked teams.
“Everything has to be focused on preparation to go out and play the best we can play against Illinois,” Schiano said. “That’s how we approach it. Period.”
