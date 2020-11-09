Something new for Rutgers this week: It's favored to win a Big Ten game

Rutgers offensive lineman Raiqwon O’Neal had a 4-yard touchdown on another trick play from quarterback Noah Vedral in the third quarter.

That score was set-up by a 66-yard rush from Vineland graduate Isaih Pacheco, who finished with 75 yards.

“I think our guys played hard,” Schiano said about Rutgers’ loss to Ohio State. “I want it to be very clear: We went out there 100% believing we were going to win, and we didn’t.

“You put so much into it from Saturday to the following Saturday that, when you lose, it crushes you.”

But Schiano said his team has been focused on Illinois and has started to strategize since its plane ride home from Columbus, Ohio.

The loss to Ohio State, Illinois being winless, other teams' records and anything else going on around the league mean "absolutely nothing to the result on Saturday,” Schiano said.

Last season, the Scarlet Knights averaged just 13.2 points per game on its way to a 2-10 record under former coach Chris Ash and interim coach Nunzio Campanile. Rutgers averaged 25 points through three games this season, and its two losses came against nationally ranked teams.

“Everything has to be focused on preparation to go out and play the best we can play against Illinois,” Schiano said. “That’s how we approach it. Period.”

