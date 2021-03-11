Some season is better than none for Stockton field hockey team

Issy Gilhooley had her senior year at Stockton University planned out.
The elementary education major would play her final season of field hockey in the fall and then be able to student teach in the spring.
For a while, it seemed the COVID-19 epidemic ruined all of that. The coronavirus forced most universities, including Stockton, to shut down all athletic programs last fall. The team did have a few weeks of socially distanced practice, but that ended at the end of October.
But the New Jersey Athletic Conference offered a glimmer of hope when it announced last month that five member schools, including Stockton, would play a shortened season during March and early April.
“We almost lost our chance to play our last game and to have our last bus ride,” the 21-year-old and 2017 Ocean City High School graduate said. “I’m just so happy that we are able to have this last chance at a mini season, and we’ll definitely take that and be happy with what we get.”
What the Ospreys got was a five-game regular season that begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Kean University. Stockton will play Kean twice and also play William Paterson, Montclair State and Ramapo. That will be followed by an NJAC Tournament starting April 3 and ending April 10. There will be no NCAA Division III tournament this year.
Despite that fact that national powers The College of New Jersey, who was ranked No. 1 last season, and Rowan (No. 4) decided not to participate in this modified spring season, the conference is still one of the toughest in the country. Kean and Montclair were also ranked in the Top 20 last season.
But coach Sarah Elleman, who is heading into her fifth season at Stockton, thinks the conference is wide open, due in some part to COVID-19.
“I think it’s a huge question mark,” the 37-year-old said. “You just don’t know what’s going to happen. We have a really good team, a lot of upperclassmen, but we are also a very small team.”
There are only 16 players on the roster and when 11 are on the field playing, that doesn’t leave much of a bench. Some of that is due to players not being able to play during March. Stockton’s 2019 team featured 25 players.
“Everyone else is in the same boat. No one else is sure where they stand or what’s going to happen,” Elleman said. “We just have to play the games and find out.”
The Ospreys return several of their leading scorers from last year, led by center midfielder Gilhooley, who had three goals and eight assists in 18 games. Leading scorer junior Gianna Morganti (St. Joseph) also returns after scoring 11 goals and recording three assists in 2019.
Other standouts include senior midfielder Madison Dancisin (Pinelands Regional), who had four goals and an assist last year, senior back Casey Cordonna (five goals, two assists) and junior Lainie Allegretto (Ocean City). The Ospreys will have to face the rest of the NJAC with freshman and Seneca graduate Kylie Mitchell in the nets.
The team is full of local players as 10 of the 16 players are from Atlantic, Cape May and southern Ocean counties.
“I definitely think we have a chance at winning the NJAC,” said Gilhooley, who is balancing playing while student teaching full time at Atlantic Community Charter School. “We are a little bit younger team because of the shift from the fall to the spring and our team has definitely gotten a lot smaller.
“But we are down to the core people that really want to be there and are putting their best stuff forward every day.”
Elleman definitely has the Ospreys moving in the right direction. Stockton was 3-14 and 0-6 in the NJAC in 2015, the year before she started. Since then, they’ve gone 8-9 (1-5) in 2016, 11-9 (1-5) in 2017, 15-6 (3-3) in 2018 and 14-4 (3-3) in 2019.
The Ospreys defeated nationally ranked Montclair State last season and Kean in 2018.
“We don’t have to face TCNJ, and we don’t have to face Rowan, but it’s still going to be a tough schedule,” she said. “We are hoping to win the NJAC championship. That is the goal, and it’s not necessarily an unrealistic goal. It’s definitely possible.
“But it’s not going to be easy.”
Contact Mark Melhorn: 609-272-7179
Twitter @ACPressMelhorn
