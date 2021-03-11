Some season is better than none for Stockton field hockey team

What the Ospreys got was a five-game regular season that begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Kean University. Stockton will play Kean twice and also play William Paterson, Montclair State and Ramapo. That will be followed by an NJAC Tournament starting April 3 and ending April 10. There will be no NCAA Division III tournament this year.

Despite that fact that national powers The College of New Jersey, who was ranked No. 1 last season, and Rowan (No. 4) decided not to participate in this modified spring season, the conference is still one of the toughest in the country. Kean and Montclair were also ranked in the Top 20 last season.

But coach Sarah Elleman, who is heading into her fifth season at Stockton, thinks the conference is wide open, due in some part to COVID-19.

“I think it’s a huge question mark,” the 37-year-old said. “You just don’t know what’s going to happen. We have a really good team, a lot of upperclassmen, but we are also a very small team.”

There are only 16 players on the roster and when 11 are on the field playing, that doesn’t leave much of a bench. Some of that is due to players not being able to play during March. Stockton’s 2019 team featured 25 players.