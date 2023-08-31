Getter says: “I think people do overlook us a lot. We did come a long way (since) last year. It was a difficult season. We battled a lot (with) 1-1 games or 1-0 games that we ended up losing. So that was unfortunate. I think this year we want to be more successful than last year. I know two years ago we had a solid year (15-6-3 in 2021). I know that, because we are fueled by last year when we had a few losses that we shouldn’t have had, we have energy and are excited to come this year and try and win those games that we lost last year and get, like, not revenge but to just show what we have because I know Stockton is a good team and I love it here. We have a lot of people who work really hard in the field and on the bench that will come in. I think everyone has high intensity and I think we are ready for this year. I think people should look out for us, but it’ll be a tough year because there are tough teams in our conference. But I think we can do it.”