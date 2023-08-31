A look at the upcoming Stockton’s women’s soccer season
Coach: Nick Juengert (22nd season, 264-122-53)
Last season: (8-8-5, fourth place in NJAC)
NJAC preseason coaches poll: Picked fourth in 10-team league and labeled the dark horse.
Season opener: Sept. 1 at Stockton Classic (Noon vs. Methodist University)
Returning all-conference: Sophia Drea (junior defender); Emily Hauck (junior midfielder); Erica Dietz (junior forward)
Returning local players: Morgan Keil (Holy Spirit), So.; Meghan Pellegrino (Mainland Regional), Sr.; Rylee Getter (Absegami), Sr.; Kylee Alvarez (Absegami), Jr.; Riley Schoka (Southern Regional), So.; Emily Johnson (Absegami), Jr.
People are also reading…
New local players: Ikechi Wokocha (Absegami), Fr.; Mia Caso (Wildwood Catholic), Jr.
Juengert says: “We are always excited in the preseason and (getting ready for the) season. A lot of the time you are doing the office work and stuff behind the scenes. So, it’s great to get back with the girls on the field and actually do what we love in the game of soccer.”
Getter says: “I think people do overlook us a lot. We did come a long way (since) last year. It was a difficult season. We battled a lot (with) 1-1 games or 1-0 games that we ended up losing. So that was unfortunate. I think this year we want to be more successful than last year. I know two years ago we had a solid year (15-6-3 in 2021). I know that, because we are fueled by last year when we had a few losses that we shouldn’t have had, we have energy and are excited to come this year and try and win those games that we lost last year and get, like, not revenge but to just show what we have because I know Stockton is a good team and I love it here. We have a lot of people who work really hard in the field and on the bench that will come in. I think everyone has high intensity and I think we are ready for this year. I think people should look out for us, but it’ll be a tough year because there are tough teams in our conference. But I think we can do it.”
Outlook: “We have a lot of returners coming back, starting returners coming back and returners off the bench,” said Juengert. “So I think they are experienced and I think we are doing very well in the preseason, so I think we are better prepared than we were last year.”
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.