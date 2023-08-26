A look at the upcoming Stockton University men’s soccer season.

Coach: Greg Ruttler (ninth season, 75-51-21)

Last season: (10-6-3, ninth place in New Jersey Athletic Conference)

NJAC coaches poll: Picked to finish sixth among 10 teams

Season opener: 7 p.m. Sept. 1 vs. Centenary University

Returning all-conference: Aiden Hoenisch (sophomore forward, 2022 NJAC Rookie of the Year)

Returning local players: Antonio Matos (St. Augustine Prep), Sr.; Grady Edwards (Barnegat), Sr.; Uchechi Wokocha (St. Augustine Prep), So.

New local players: Carter Bailey (Hammonton), Fr.; Nicholas Calambas (Absegami), Fr.; Jonathan Holden (Southern Regional), Fr.; Tyler Lowe (Hammonton), Fr.; Kieran Sundermann (Pinelands Regional), Jr.

Ruttler says: “I love the preseason, but I’d much rather be coaching games right now. You want to be playing somebody different. We are scrimmaging ourselves right now every day. But we are excited. There is still plenty to cover in preseason.”

Matos says: “I’m really excited. We have a pretty young team with only three upperclassmen, so we are going to have to deal with that. But I’m looking forward to it, for sure. I definitely want to take a step up from the past three years and try to leave a mark at the school and just try to take care of business this year.”

Outlook: “We are going to try to win every game,” Ruttler said. “I think we are good enough. I think that there are some people out there that don’t expect much from our team because of the amount of youth. We graduated a lot of players (10) last year. We have 14 freshmen and 10 sophomores. So, of the 28 guys on our team right now, 24 are sophomores or freshmen. I think there is less expectation outside of Stockton for us than there is here, but we think we are good enough to compete for the NJAC.