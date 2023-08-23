New Jersey Athletic Conference men’s soccer coaches picked Stockton University to finish sixth among 10 teams in the upcoming season.
The league released its poll of its head coaches Tuesday.
Montclair State, the defending regular-season champion, got seven of the 10 first-place votes and finished No. 1. Rowan, the defending NJAC Tournament champion, got the other three first-place votes and was No. 2. Rutgers-Camden, picked fourth, is labeled the conference’s dark horse.
Most of Stockton’s roster will consist of sophomores and freshmen. Midfielder Carter Bailey (Hammonton H.S.), who was The Press Player of the Year last fall, is among the promising newcomers. Aiden Hoenisch, who led the Ospreys with 15 points (five goals, five assists) was named the conference’s Rookie of the Year in 2022 and made the NJAC Second Team.
Coach Greg Ruttler’s team compiled a 1.22 goals-against average, third best in the NJAC.
