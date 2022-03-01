Shane Washart wins 2 races to help Harvard take Ivy swim title: College notebook

Shane Washart contributed in a big way as the Harvard University men’s swimming team won its fifth straight Ivy League championship.

The St. Augustine Prep graduate, a freshman from Wenonah, Gloucester County, won two distance races for the Crimson (8-1), ranked 18th in the country, in the meet at Princeton.

Washart won the 1,000-yard freestyle in 8 minutes, 52.09 seconds and the 1,650 free in 14:47.51. Washart will find out March 9 if he qualified for the NCAA Division I Championships, which will be held March 23-26 in Atlanta.

A three-time first-team Press All-Star while at St. Augustine, Washart holds the Hermits’ 500-yard free record.

Yale’s Cristian Bell (Egg Harbor Township) finished 10th in the 200 backstroke (1:45.25) and 15th in the 100 backstroke (49.13) at the Ivy League Championships. Yale placed sixth overall.

Women’s swimming

Melissa Lowry (Cumberland Regional) swam on Connecticut’s fourth-place 200 free relay (1:33.31) at the Big East Championships in East Meadow, New York. She also tied for 11th in the 50 free (23.70).

Wrestling

Stevens Institute of Technology’s Hunter Gutierrez (Lacey Township) placed fourth in the 157-pound bracket at the NCAA Division III Southeast Regional in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Gutierrez opened with a bye and then earned back-to-back pins to reach the semifinals, in which he lost a 5-3 decision. He won by pin in the consolation semis but dropped a 12-4 major decision in the third-place bout.

Keevon Berry (Oakcrest) dropped his opening bout but wrestled back to place seventh at 197 at the D-III Mideast Regional in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania. After losing by technical fall, Berry won an 11-8 decision and a 5-1 decision before losing in the consolation quarterfinals. He won the seventh-place bout by a 7-5 decision.

Ursinus’ Gary Nagle (Middle Township) placed fourth at 133 and Romeo Rodriguez (Middle Township) eighth at 133 at the D-III Mideast Regional. Nagle opened with a 16-0 tech fall but lost a 5-3 sudden victory. He won by tech fall, pin and decision to reach the third-place bout, which he lost 8-4. Rodriguez lost a 2-1 decision to open, won by pin and a 6-4 decision, and then lost his next two bouts to place eighth.

Men’s basketball

Raymond Bethea Jr. (Atlantic City) had four rebounds and three points in Hampton’s 68-66 win over Campbell. He scored 13 in an 88-77 loss to High Point.

Osun Osunniyi (Mainland Regional) had 14 points, nine rebounds and two blocks in St. Bonaventure’s 73-55 win over Rhode Island. He had seven rebounds, six points and five blocks in a 54-52 win over Saint Joseph’s.

Jahlil White (Wildwood Catholic) had 10 points and five rebounds in Temple’s 75-71 win over Cincinnati. He scored 17 and grabbed five rebounds in a 78-64 loss to Memphis.

Justyn Mutts (St. Augustine Prep) had four points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals in Virginia Tech’s 62-58 win over Georgia Tech. He had nine points, eight rebounds, six assists and four blocks in a 71-70 win over Miami.

Peyton Mortellite (Hammonton) had five points and two assists in Bloomsburg’s 88-76 loss to Shepherd. He had 13 points, four rebounds and two assists in an 86-68 loss to Kutztown.

Keith Palek III (St. Augustine) scored 13 and had 11 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in California of Pennsylvania’s 79-76 win over Mercyhurst. He had 12 points, three rebounds and three assists in an 87-83 win over Gannon.

Nazim Derry (Atlantic City) had 17 points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists in Goldey-Beacom’s 81-70 win over Nyack. He had 13 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals in an 80-78 win over Holy Family. He scored 33 in a 97-92 loss to Wilmington.

Jake McGonigle (Wildwood Catholic) grabbed eight rebounds and added four assists and three points in Holy Family’s 80-78 loss to Goldey-Beacom. He had 10 points, three assists, two rebounds and two steals in a 68-59 loss to Jefferson.

Juanye Colon (Atlantic City) scored nine in District of Columbia’s 113-73 loss to St. Thomas Aquinas. He scored nine and added four rebounds and two steals in an 80-71 win over Mercy.

Austin Kennedy (St. Augustine) scored five in University of the Sciences’ 82-56 loss to Jefferson. He scored 17 in an 85-84 loss to Chestnut Hill.

Marcellus Ross (St. Joseph) had 21 points and nine rebounds, and Josh Wright (Cape May Tech) scored 14 in Rowan’s 96-91 win over New Jersey City in the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals. In a 72-69 win over Rutgers-Newark in the semifinals, Ross had 20 points and seven rebounds, and Wright scored 11. In a 95-91 loss to Stockton in the final, Ross scored 18, and Wright added three points. Last week, Ross was named to the All-NJAC first team.

The Profs (23-5) earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Division III tournament and will face Susquehanna in the first round at 5 p.m. Friday in Newport News, Virginia.

Jacob Hopping (Wildwood Catholic) had six rebounds and five points in The College of New Jersey’s 71-67 loss to Stockton in the NJAC quarterfinals.

Pat Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) scored 10, and Luke Mazur (Mainland) added two in Widener’s 98-80 win over Alvernia in a Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Tournament quarterfinal. In a 90-77 loss to Hood in the semifinals, Holden had 13 points and six rebounds.

Jacob Valeus (Pleasantville) had five rebounds, four assists and two points in Cecil College’s 103-69 win over Frederick Community College. He had nine points, three rebounds and two blocks in a 91-68 win over CCBC Dundalk.

Martin Anguelov (Wildwood Catholic) scored eight in Ranger College’s 77-73 loss to McLennan Community College.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

