Senior Emily Sullivan, coach Allison Walker highlight Stockton's volleyball postseason awards

The Stockton University women's volleyball team earned two postseason awards and five all-conference honors from the New Jersey Athletic Conference, the university announced Thursday.

Emily Sullivan was named the NJAC Player of the Year. Allison Walker was named the NJAC Coach of the Year for the second consecutive season and seventh time overall in her career at Stockton.

The Ospreys finished 7-0 and captured its second straight NJAC title. It was the 14th conference championship in program history, the 11th title under Walker.

Seniors Julie Kohlhoff and Charlotte Leon and junior Haley Green joined Sullivan on the NJAC first team. Senior Christie Louer was selected to the all-conference second team.

Sullivan finished a standout career, leading the conference in assists (9.68 per set) and finished second in aces (0.68 per set set). Sullivan also totaled 54 digs, 26 kills and a .400 hitting percentage.

Sullivan joined Stockton Athletics Hall of Famer Stephanie Warner (2009-12) as the only two Osprey volleyball players ever to earn four NJAC first team honors. She ended her career fourth in school history in assists (3,073) and tied for fifth in aces (215).