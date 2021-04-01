Senior Emily Sullivan, coach Allison Walker highlight Stockton's volleyball postseason awards

The Stockton University women's volleyball team earned two postseason awards and five all-conference honors from the New Jersey Athletic Conference, the university announced Thursday.
Emily Sullivan was named the NJAC Player of the Year. Allison Walker was named the NJAC Coach of the Year for the second consecutive season and seventh time overall in her career at Stockton.
The Ospreys finished 7-0 and captured its second straight NJAC title. It was the 14th conference championship in program history, the 11th title under Walker.
Seniors Julie Kohlhoff and Charlotte Leon and junior Haley Green joined Sullivan on the NJAC first team. Senior Christie Louer was selected to the all-conference second team.
Sullivan finished a standout career, leading the conference in assists (9.68 per set) and finished second in aces (0.68 per set set). Sullivan also totaled 54 digs, 26 kills and a .400 hitting percentage.
Sullivan joined Stockton Athletics Hall of Famer Stephanie Warner (2009-12) as the only two Osprey volleyball players ever to earn four NJAC first team honors. She ended her career fourth in school history in assists (3,073) and tied for fifth in aces (215).
Kohlhoff was selected to the first team for the second straight season. She lead the NJAC in hitting percentage (.529) for the second straight season, was sixth in blocks (0.59 per set set) and 10th in points (2.68 per set). Kohlhoff finished career with 632 kills and 254 blocks.
Leon finished third in the NJAC in kills (2.95 per set set), fourth in hitting percentage (.371) and sixth in points (3.16/set). Last season, she was named to the second team. Green led the league in kills (3.43 per set) and ranked second in both hitting percentage (.403) and points (3.50 per set).
Green reached double figures in kills in six of the seven matches, highlighted by a career-high 14 kills in the NJAC championship win over Montclair State on March 25.
Louer earned her first career all-conference spot. The senior finished fourth in the conference in points (3.33 per set), fifth in kills (2.76 per set) and aces (0.52 per set) and seventh in hitting percentage (.279). Louer tied for third on the team with 49 digs.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
