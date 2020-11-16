Schiano turns Rutgers' attention from Illinois to Michigan

“It’s going to be a big challenge,” Schiano said. “I know some look at their record, but it’s still (the) Michigan football team. They are very, very talented. … We certainly have a huge challenge ahead of us, one that we are excited about.”

Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral threw three interceptions in Saturday’s loss, including one with 1 minute, 17 seconds, left in the game that led to Illinois kicker James McCourt’s game-winning 47-yard field goal with three seconds remaining.

Rutgers has other quarterbacks who have taken snaps this season, including junior Johnny Langan, but Schiano confirmed Monday that Vedral will be the starter against Michigan.

Against Illinois, Rutgers had a 20-10 lead midway through the third quarter after Melton’s 66-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown. The Scarlet Knights did nothing after that.

Illinois missed two field goals in the fourth quarter in its comeback win.

“Illinois left this building and they won the game, so they don’t feel like they stole one,” Schiano said. “But when I watched the video, I said, 'Look, we did our part, so enough. I don’t want to talk about it anymore.’ How are we going to move forward? How are we going to progress?”