Saint Peter's freshman Diamond McLaughlin opens outdoor track season with win: College notebook

Saint Peter’s University freshman Diamond McLaughlin opened her outdoor track and field season with a victory over the weekend.

McLaughlin, a 2021 Absegami High School graduate from Galloway Township, won the 400-meter hurdles in 1 minute, 4.87 seconds at the Monmouth Home Opener. It was her best collegiate time and the top time for the program so far this season.

The rookie is coming off a strong indoor season in which she placed third in the 400 hurdles at the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Championships in February.

McLaughlin was a first-team Press All-Star last season. She won the Atlantic County and South Jersey and state Group III championships and finished second at the Meet of Champions.

Mariah Stephens (Egg Harbor Township) won the 100 hurdles (14.53) for the host Broncs at the Rider 5 Way. Stephens also placed second in the 100 dash (12.42) and the triple jump (12.08 meters. Jabria Rozier (Cumberland Regional) was second in the high jump (1.55 meters).

Grace Burke (Ocean City) and McKinleigh Mattie (Vineland) ran on New Jersey Institute of Technology’s second-place 4x400 relay (4:06.27) at the Monmouth Home Opener.

Holy Family’s Jillian Gatley (Mainland Regional) was second in the pole vault (2.75m) at the Stockton Invite.

Amanthy Sosa Caceres (Absegami) was second in the 400 dash (1:01.76) for host Rowan at the Oscar Moore Invitational. Alaysia Coursey (Millville) was fourth in the pole vault (2.6m).

Men’s outdoor track

Rutgers’ Will Berger (Lower Cape May Regional) was fourth in the 3,000 steeplechase (9:33.02) at the Monmouth Home Opener.

Syracuse’s Anthony Vazquez (EHT) was fourth in the 110 hurdles (14.72) at the Florida State Relays. He also ran on the winning 4x100 relay (41.76).

Georgian Court’s DaShawn Lamar-Baldwin (Bridgeton), who scored his first collegiate goal for the men’s lacrosse team earlier last week, tied for fourth in the high jump (1.9m) at the Monmouth Home Opener. Dylan Breen (Lacey Township) was third in the long jump (6.65m) and ran on the fourth-place 4x100 relay (43.74). Alejandro Valdez (Bridgeton) was third in the shot put (15.02m).

Leonard Bustos (Oakcrest) and Michael Keough (Cedar Creek) ran on Jefferson’s winning 4x800 relay (8:23.03) at the Stockton Invite. Owen Bradley (Cedar Creek) was third in the 3,000 (9:10.92).

Treshan Stevenson (Millville) won the 400 hurdles (55.45) for host Rowan at the Oscar Moore Invitational. On Monday, he was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week. John Owens (Ocean City) was third in the 400 hurdles (55.70). Tyler Greene (Ocean City) was third in the 800 (2:01.67).

Baseball

Billy Wheatley (Absegami) doubled, scored and drove in two runs in McDaniel’s 10-9 loss to Stockton.

Jorden Jurkiewicz (Lacey) went 3 for 5 with a run and an RBI in Montclair State’s 8-5 win over Drew. He singled, scored twice and drove in a run in a 21-4 win over Baruch.

Marty Cortellessa (Mainland) singled and scored in Neumann’s 11-3 win over Cabrini. He had two singles and a run in a 14-4 win over Cabrini.

Matt Kaliske (Lacey) had a hit and three RBIs in New Jersey City’s 20-2 win over Baruch. He went 2 for 3 with a solo homer and two runs in a 19-5 loss to Muhlenberg. He had a single, a double, a run and an RBI in a 9-4 loss to McDaniel.

Mike Miles (St. Augustine) allowed a run and struck out four in five innings in Rowan’s 4-3 loss to Messiah. He did not get the decision.

Jake Guglielmi (Buena Regional) singled and scored twice in Rutgers-Camden’s 8-5 win over Widener.

Kevin Keil (ACIT) struck out two in two shutout innings in Scranton’s 6-4 win over Ithaca. He struck out one in two shutout innings in a 6-5 win over Moravian.

Solomon Griffith (Atlantic Christian) had a single, a double and a run scored in Ursinus’ 9-4 win over Albright.

JT Hibschman (Millville) allowed three runs, one earned, and struck out six in six innings for the no-decision in Wilkes’ 6-5 loss to Arcadia.

Matt Lawler (Mainland) allowed four runs, one earned, in six innings to get the win for William Paterson in a 9-8 victory over Manhattanville.

Brody Levin (Mainland) singled, scored twice and drove in a run in Harford Community College’s 14-9 loss to CCBC Catonsville. He hit a three-run double, a triple and scored twice in a 17-6 win over Prince George’s Community College.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

