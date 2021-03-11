Saint Peter's dominates 2nd half to beat Rider in MAAC quarters

The Saint Peter’s University men’s basketball team outscored Rider in the second half to win their Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal 75-60 on Thursday at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.
The third-seeded Peacocks outscored the 11th-seeded Broncos 42-24 in the second half.
Daryl Bankes III scored 20 to go with three rebounds and three assists for Saint Peter’s. JC Ndefo had 18 points and seven rebounds, and Hassan Drame scored 10. Rider’s Dwight Murray Jr. and Rodney Henderson Jr. each scored 15. Murray had five rebounds and five assists.
Saint Peter’s (14-10) will play seventh-seeded Fairfield at 8:30 p.m. Friday in a MAAC semifinal.
— John Russo
