Sacred Heart's Salaam Horne, J.D. DiRenzo earn year-end football honors: College notebook

Sacred Heart University football players Salaam Horne and J.D. DiRenzo wrapped up their collegiate careers with all-conference and all-region accolades.
On Wednesday, Horne was named to the All-Northeast Conference first-team defense, and DiRenzo was named to the first-team offense. On Monday, they were named to the New England Football Writers Association All-New England team.
Horne, a safety and a St. Joseph High School graduate from Vineland, led the conference with three interceptions to go with 43 tackles in 12 games.
DiRenzo, who also graduated from St. Joseph and is from Hammonton, started 11 games at left tackle and earned his third all-conference selection.
Sacred Heart won its second straight NEC title and qualified for the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. The Pioneers (8-4) lost 13-10 to Holy Cross in the first round.
DB Shamere Collins (St. Augustine Prep) had four tackles and an interception in Sacred Heart’s loss to Holy Cross. Salaam Horne had three tackles, and his twin, DB A’laam Horne (St. Joseph), added a tackle.
TE Sean Morris (Barnegat) had a 6-yard reception in Holy Cross’ win over Sacred Heart. Holy Cross will play at fifth-seeded Villanova at 7 p.m. Saturday. On Nov. 23, Morris was named to the All-Patriot League second-team offense.
Villanova includes LB Qwahsin Townsel (St. Joseph), DB Elijah Glover (Pleasantville) and P Nathan Fondacaro (St. Augustine).
S Markquese Bell (Bridgeton) had a team-leading 16 tackles and forced a fumble in Florida A&M’s 38-14 loss to Southeastern Louisiana in the first round of the FCS playoffs. On Wednesday, Bell was one of 25 players named a Buck Buchanan Award finalist, given to the top defensive player in D-I FCS.
Morgan State freshman TE Isaiah Gerena (Barnegat) was named to the All-Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference second-team offense on Nov. 23. Gerena had 22 catches for 188 yards.
LB Solomon DeShields (Millville) had a tackle in Pittsburgh’s 31-14 win over Syracuse.
WR Bo Melton (Cedar Creek) had four catches for 58 yards in Rutgers’ 40-16 loss to Maryland. Melton added 36 yards rushing on four carries, five kick returns for 116 yards, including a 53-yarder, and two punt returns for 17 yards. RB Isaih Pacheco (Vineland) rushed 14 times for 80 yards and added two catches for 4 yards. LB Mohamed Toure (Pleasantville) had five tackles, including a sack. DB Max Melton (Cedar Creek), who is Bo’s younger brother, and LB Tyreem Powell (Vineland) each had one tackle.
LB Yvandy Rigby (Egg Harbor Township) made three tackles in Temple’s 38-14 loss to Navy.
Edinboro DE Tarique Smith (Lacey Township) was named to the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference second team on Nov. 17. He had 47 tackles, including 10½ for a loss and 8½ sacks.
LB Ahmad Jones (Atlantic City) had seven tackles in Delaware Valley’s 14-0 loss to Muhlenberg in the second round of the D-III playoffs. DB Jamir Prevard (Atlantic City) made two tackles and broke up a pass. K Pat Moran (Cedar Creek) had a 60-yard kickoff.
Wrestling
Hunter Gutierrez (Lacey) won a 10-2 major decision at 157 pounds in Stevens Institute of Technology’s 27-19 loss to Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
Gary Nagle (Middle Township) won by pinfall in 6 minutes, 13 seconds at 184 pounds in Ursinus’ 22-16 loss to Alvernia.
Contact John Russo:
609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.