Sacred Heart football showing off its South Jersey numbers in FCS tournament
Sacred Heart football showing off its South Jersey numbers in FCS tournament

Sacred Heart University is located almost 200 miles north in Fairfield, Connecticut, but it’s bringing a bit of a South Jersey flavor to the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision postseason.

Eight players will suit up for Sacred Heart this weekend. In all, 13 players from traditional Cape-Atlantic League and southern Ocean County schools are members of five playoff teams.

The Pioneers (3-1) will open the first round at 7 p.m. Saturday against the University of Delaware (5-0). Sacred Heart earned an automatic bid for winning the Northeast Conference championship, having beaten Duquesne 34-27 in the title game. Delaware’s unbeaten record in the Colonial Athletic Association earned it a spot in the tournament.

The connection at Sacred Heart started with St. Joseph High School (now Academy) graduate Gordon Hill, who helped recruit senior offensive lineman J.D. DiRenzo and twin defensive backs Salaam and A’laam Horne. Hill, who played defensive back for the Pioneers and participated in NFL training camps, started coaching at Sacred Heart in 2017 but left the team after last season.

“That area has great high school football and great coaches, and the players we have gotten from southern New Jersey have been very good football players and great student-athletes,” Sacred Heart head coach Mark Nofri said.

Hill’s influence is still felt at Sacred Heart, as St. Joseph is the area’s most represented school on Sacred Heart’s roster with four. DiRenzo, the Pioneers’ starting left tackle, and Salaam Horne are All-NEC selections.

“That was an unbelievable feeling, especially a year with so much doubt,” said DiRenzo, a first-team selection, about winning the fifth conference title in program history. It’s also the first time since 2014 the Pioneers made the FCS tournament.

Salaam Horne was a second-team NEC selection. He made three tackles in that win.

Raheem (Jada) Byers, a freshman wide receiver, rounds out the former Wildcats. Junior defensive back Shamere Collins (St. Augustine Prep), freshman linebacker Shamore Collins (Millville), sophomore linebacker Brian Ewan (Barnegat) and freshman linebacker Ernest Howard (Pleasantville) are also on the Pioneers.

Sacred Heart won a share of the conference title with Duquesne in 2018, but Duquesne beat Sacred Heart that year and represented the NEC in the tournament.

“To win this outright feels way better than last time,” said Salaam Horne, who was a sophomore on that team. “With all the difficulties we went through — lifting in separate groups, meetings over Zoom — all the sacrifices paid off. To get to the playoffs is something special.”

Earlier this week, DiRenzo and Horne talked about how good they think the Pioneers are. And the numbers show it.

The Pioneers had the No. 1 offense in the conference during the regular seaosn, averaging 30.5 points per game and 420.2 yards per game, including 222.5 yards on the ground.

The defense was ranked No. 2 overall, having allowed 18.2 points and 315.8 yards per game.

“This is something we knew could be the standard for us every year,” DiRenzo said. “… Having this confidence going forward, this is something we’re going to expect every year. For the program, it’s huge. To play on the national level and hopefully make a run, that would mean so much for our program and expanding our name.”

But it was the atmosphere at Sacred Heart — from how the players handled COVID-19 to how the coaches get the players to buy in — that made this a successful season, they said.

For the Horne twins, Salaam said, it was how Nofri made them feel when they were looking for a place to play. After graduating from St. Joseph, they went to Fork Union Military Academy in Virginia with plans to play at West Virginia University. But that didn’t work out, so they entered the transfer portal while at WVU and landed at Sacred Heart.

“The coaches here really care about us and make you feel like it’s home, really. And not just the football aspect, but they truly care about you off the field,” Salaam Horne said. “When I first talked to Coach (Nofri), the first thing he said is he’s going to make sure I graduate,” which the twins will do in May.

They’ve been there for three years but almost didn’t make this spring their fourth season. The twins live with their grandparents, Pauline and George Feeney, in Vineland. But George died Dec. 23 from COVID-19. The twins almost didn’t go back to school, but their grandmother knew they were happiest on the football field.

“To just play and sacrifice everything and make all-conference, that was special. My grandfather was watching over me,” Horne said.

DiRenzo, of Hammonton, said he has always felt South Jersey football gets overlooked compared to North Jersey. He respects Sacred Heart for having extended its recruiting reach from Fairfield, Connecticut.

“Many South Jersey guys and almost all of us had great success and are starting to have success here just proves South jersey football is the real deal and there is a lot of talent from our area,” DiRenzo said.

“I’m happy Sacred Heart can reap the benefits of what others teams are missing out.”

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

JRusso@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_Russo

Locals in the FCS Playoffs

Davidson

Cole Robinson FR TE Southern Reg.

Delaware

Dean Hall FR RB Mainland Reg.

Holy Cross

Sean Morris SO TE Barnegat

Monmouth

JT Cornelius FR OL Southern Reg.

Jabril Shakur SO DB Pleasantville

Sacred Heart

Raheem Byers FR WR St. Joseph

Shamere Collins JR DB St. Augustine

Shamore Collins FR LB Millville

J.D. DiRenzo SR OL St. Joseph

Brian Ewan SO LB Barnegat

Ernest Howard FR LB Pleasantville

A’laam Horne SR DB St. Joseph

Salaam Horne SR DB St. Joseph​

