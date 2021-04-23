Sacred Heart football showing off its South Jersey numbers in FCS tournament

Earlier this week, DiRenzo and Horne talked about how good they think the Pioneers are. And the numbers show it.

The Pioneers had the No. 1 offense in the conference during the regular seaosn, averaging 30.5 points per game and 420.2 yards per game, including 222.5 yards on the ground.

The defense was ranked No. 2 overall, having allowed 18.2 points and 315.8 yards per game.

“This is something we knew could be the standard for us every year,” DiRenzo said. “… Having this confidence going forward, this is something we’re going to expect every year. For the program, it’s huge. To play on the national level and hopefully make a run, that would mean so much for our program and expanding our name.”

But it was the atmosphere at Sacred Heart — from how the players handled COVID-19 to how the coaches get the players to buy in — that made this a successful season, they said.

For the Horne twins, Salaam said, it was how Nofri made them feel when they were looking for a place to play. After graduating from St. Joseph, they went to Fork Union Military Academy in Virginia with plans to play at West Virginia University. But that didn’t work out, so they entered the transfer portal while at WVU and landed at Sacred Heart.