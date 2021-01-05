 Skip to main content
Rutgers women's basketball game Thursday vs. Purdue postponed due to COVID-19
The Rutgers women’s basketball game against Purdue on Thursday night was postponed due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, the state university announced Tuesday.

The Scarlet Knights’ game scheduled to be played at the Rutgers Athletic Center was “postponed out of an abundance of caution due to an increase in positive COVID-19 tests within the Rutgers program,” a university statement said.

The university said the decision was made jointly by the athletic department and its sports medicine staff in consultation with the Big Ten Conference. The teams and the conference will work together to try to reschedule the game.

“The health, safety and well-being of the student-athletes, the program’s coaching and support staff, and event personnel are the guiding concerns of all decision making within Rutgers Athletics,” the statement concluded. “The program will resume its game schedule when its medical staff determines it is safe to do so based on protocols established by the Big Ten Conference.”

Rutgers is scheduled to play a nationally televised game Sunday at Ohio State. The Buckeyes (4-0) are ranked 16th in The Associated Press Top 25.

Having lost its last two games, Rutgers is 5-3 overall (1-3 Big Ten) this season, including 4-1 at the RAC.

