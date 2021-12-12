Rutgers vs. No. 23 Seton Hall game preview

Men’s Basketball Rutgers (5-4) vs. No. 23 Seton Hall (8-1)
Prudential Center, Newark; Sunday, 7:30 p.m.
TV: FS1
BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Seton Hall looks for its fourth straight win over Rutgers at the Prudential Center. The last victory for the Scarlet Knights at Seton Hall was a 56-51 victory March 8, 2013.
STEPPING UP: Seton Hall’s Jared Rhoden has averaged 15.7 points and 6.3 rebounds, while Tyrese Samuel has put up 11.2 points and 6.7 rebounds. For the Scarlet Knights, Ron Harper Jr. has averaged 16.4 points and 8.6 rebounds, and Clifford Omoruyi has put up 11.4 points and 6.8 rebounds.
ROBUST RON: Harper has connected on 40.8% of the 49 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 16 over the last three games. He’s also made 71.4% of his foul shots this season.
STREAK STATS: Rutgers has dropped its last three road games, scoring 68 points and allowing 81.3 points during those contests. Seton Hall has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 86.5 points while giving up 58.8.
— Associated Press
ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Scarlet Knights have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Pirates. Seton Hall has 42 assists on 95 field goals (44.2%) across its past three outings, while Rutgers has assists on 47 of 72 field goals (65.3%) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Seton Hall has committed a turnover on just 16% of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all Big East teams. The Pirates have turned the ball over only 11.2 times per game this season.
— Associated Press
— Associated Press
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.