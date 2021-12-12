Rutgers vs. No. 23 Seton Hall game preview

Men’s Basketball Rutgers (5-4) vs. No. 23 Seton Hall (8-1)

Prudential Center, Newark; Sunday, 7:30 p.m.

TV: FS1

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Seton Hall looks for its fourth straight win over Rutgers at the Prudential Center. The last victory for the Scarlet Knights at Seton Hall was a 56-51 victory March 8, 2013.

STEPPING UP: Seton Hall’s Jared Rhoden has averaged 15.7 points and 6.3 rebounds, while Tyrese Samuel has put up 11.2 points and 6.7 rebounds. For the Scarlet Knights, Ron Harper Jr. has averaged 16.4 points and 8.6 rebounds, and Clifford Omoruyi has put up 11.4 points and 6.8 rebounds.

ROBUST RON: Harper has connected on 40.8% of the 49 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 16 over the last three games. He’s also made 71.4% of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Rutgers has dropped its last three road games, scoring 68 points and allowing 81.3 points during those contests. Seton Hall has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 86.5 points while giving up 58.8.