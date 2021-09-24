Rutgers visits No. 19 Michigan in Big Ten matchup of 3-0 teams

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — No. 19 Michigan enters Big Ten play trying to focus only on Rutgers, and yet its school-record conference championship drought is tough to ignore.

The Wolverines (3-0) have not won a Big Ten title since 2004, surpassing the span they went without a conference championship from 1950 to 1964.

While Michigan certainly can't win a championship Saturday at home against Rutgers (3-0), a setback would make it difficult for the team to recover from in coach Jim Harbaugh's seventh season.

Wolverines defensive back Brad Hawkins said his teammates are squarely focused on big goals.

"Just continuing to win games, beat the teams that a lot of people think we can't beat," Hawkins said. "Win the Big Ten, make it to the playoffs, things like that. Just continue to grow, prove people wrong."

The Scarlet Knights are off to their best start since 2012, a year after Greg Schiano's final season of his first stint at the school.

"We have to go and show that we belong, and we haven't done that yet," said Schiano, who returned to the school last year. "We won a couple games, but as I've said before, I don't feel like 2020 was real. I feel like you didn't get a real picture of every team, but this is real.