Rutgers to host Maryland with a bowl berth on the line

PISCATAWAY — While neither Maryland nor Rutgers have played a postseason football game in a while, the two Big Ten Conference schools are going to get a taste of one Saturday.

The Scarlet Knights (5-6, 2-6 Big Ten) and Terrapins (5-6, 2-6) will play for bowl eligibility when they meet in the regular-season finale.

The winner will move to .500 and can look forward to the postseason. The loser will look forward to next season.

Maryland has not played in a bowl game since 2016, when it was in the Quick Lane Bowl. The Scarlet Knights last went in 2014, coincidently in another Quick Lane game.

The Terps and Rutgers have had similar seasons. Maryland opened 4-0 and then lost six of seven after running into Big Ten powers Iowa, Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan State and Michigan.

"We're still chasing that sixth victory, and we're out of time," Maryland coach Michael Locksley said. "I told our team it's like being in a wild-card playoff game. It's win or go home. For us, as we talked about taking the next step as a program, obviously one of the first 'next steps' is becoming a bowl-eligible team, to where that becomes our standard."