Rutgers to hold Scarlet-White spring football game May 1

Rutgers University announced Thursday its football team will host the annual Scarlet-White spring game on Saturday, May 1 at SHI Stadium.
Kickoff time and fan attendance for the spring game will be announced at a later date.
The Scarlet Knights welcome back most of its offensive production from last season's team that went 3-6 in the Big Ten with the leading passer, rusher and receiver returning for 2021. Included in the group is wide receiver and Cedar Creek High School graduate Bo Melton, a senior, who was fifth in the conference in receiving yards (638) and touchdowns (6). He will return in 2021.
Melton had two additional rushing touchdowns as he gained 69 yards on six carries.
The Scarlet Knights' leading returning rusher is Vineland graduate Isaih Pacheco, a junior, who had 515 yards rushing and three touchdowns last season. He also had 19 catches for 130 yards and a touchdown.
The offense posted a program-best 26.7 points per game in conference play and was the fourth-most improved team in the nation by scoring offense.
Special teams is led by the Big Ten Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year in Aron Cruickshank, who helped the Scarlet Knights lead the conference in kickoff return yards. He was one of four players in the country to tie for the nation’s lead with two kickoff return touchdowns.
On the defensive side, the Scarlet Knights return the team’s top four leading tacklers from a year ago, including linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi, who was first in the Big Ten and ninth nationally in tackles per game.
Fatukasi and Cruickshank earned Associated Press First Team All-Big Ten honors a year ago.
Rutgers forced 19 turnovers, which was fourth in the country in takeaways per game. Rutgers established a +5 turnover margin and 21 sacks, the team’s best marks in a Big Ten season. RU was also 11th in country in tackles-for-loss.
Local players on defense include Pleasantville graduate Mohamed Toure, who had 20 tackles, including five for a loss, 4.5 sacks, an interception and two forced fumbles.
Cedar Creek grad Max Melton, Bo's brother, played cornerback for the Scarlet Knights last season as a freshman and had 21 tackles and a fumble recovery.
Freshman linebacker Tyreem Powell, a Vineland High School graduate, is also on the team's roster.
Rutgers opens the 2021 season on Sept. 4 against Temple. The Scarlet Knights will host six opponents at SHI Stadium, including Big Ten members Ohio State, Michigan State, Wisconsin and Maryland.
Contact Mark Melhorn: 609-272-7179
Twitter @ACPressMelhorn
