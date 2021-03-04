Rutgers to hold Scarlet-White spring football game May 1

Rutgers University announced Thursday its football team will host the annual Scarlet-White spring game on Saturday, May 1 at SHI Stadium.

Kickoff time and fan attendance for the spring game will be announced at a later date.

The Scarlet Knights welcome back most of its offensive production from last season's team that went 3-6 in the Big Ten with the leading passer, rusher and receiver returning for 2021. Included in the group is wide receiver and Cedar Creek High School graduate Bo Melton, a senior, who was fifth in the conference in receiving yards (638) and touchdowns (6). He will return in 2021.

Melton had two additional rushing touchdowns as he gained 69 yards on six carries.

The Scarlet Knights' leading returning rusher is Vineland graduate Isaih Pacheco, a junior, who had 515 yards rushing and three touchdowns last season. He also had 19 catches for 130 yards and a touchdown.

The offense posted a program-best 26.7 points per game in conference play and was the fourth-most improved team in the nation by scoring offense.