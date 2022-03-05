 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rutgers standouts Bo Melton, Isiah Pacheco show off blazing speed at NFL Combine

  • 0

Fans of Rutgers University and South Jersey football in general for years have known Bo Melton and Isiah Pacheco are pretty darn good.

Now, it seems the NFL is learning the same thing.

Melton, the 5-foot-11 wide receiver and Cedar Creek High School graduate who has been one of the Scarlet Knights' top playmakers the last two seasons, burned up the 40-yard dash Thursday at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Melton ran the fourth fastest time of the day with 4.34 seconds.

Pacheco, who graduated from Vineland, followed that up Friday night by tying for the fastest time among running backs. The 5-foot-11 back tied with South Dakota State's Pierre Strong with a 4.37 time.

"I'm blessed to be out here on this beautiful Friday night," Pacheco said in a video posted by the NFL's main Twitter account. "Congrats to all the guys who made it here tonight. You put in all the work to get here. Me and Bo Melton from Rutgers is putting on for Jersey, just chopping every day for the moment. Go Knights."

People are also reading…

Melton led Rutgers with 823 all-purpose yards (618 receiving, 116 kickoff return, 51 rushing and 38 punt return), 55 receptions and three touchdowns. He was invited to the Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, last month, where he caught two passes for 18 yards and averaged 8.3 yards on three punt returns.

Melton finished his Rutgers career ranked third in games played (56), receptions (164), tied for eighth with five 100-yard receiving games and 10th in receiving yards (2,011).

Pacheco started all 12 games this fall as a junior, leading the team with 647 yards rushing and five TDs on 167 carries. He finished sixth in program history in carries (563), seventh in rushing yards (2,442) and 11th in all-purpose yards (3,039).

This year's NFL Draft will be held April 28-30. Where Melton and Pacheco wind up is unknown, but a strong performance at the combine can only spell good things for their draft potential.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

After scathing report, NCAA makes changes for March Madness

After scathing report, NCAA makes changes for March Madness

Nearly a year ago, Oregon forward Sedona Prince took to Twitter to expose some of the more glaring inequities between the men's and women's NCAA Tournaments — an unwelcome viral moment for the organization and one that it is still responding to.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL announces all COVID related protocols to be suspended

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News