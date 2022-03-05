Rutgers standouts Bo Melton, Isiah Pacheco show off blazing speed at NFL Combine

Fans of Rutgers University and South Jersey football in general for years have known Bo Melton and Isiah Pacheco are pretty darn good.
Now, it seems the NFL is learning the same thing.
Melton, the 5-foot-11 wide receiver and Cedar Creek High School graduate who has been one of the Scarlet Knights' top playmakers the last two seasons, burned up the 40-yard dash Thursday at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Melton ran the fourth fastest time of the day with 4.34 seconds.
Pacheco, who graduated from Vineland, followed that up Friday night by tying for the fastest time among running backs. The 5-foot-11 back tied with South Dakota State's Pierre Strong with a 4.37 time.
"I'm blessed to be out here on this beautiful Friday night," Pacheco said in a video posted by the NFL's main Twitter account. "Congrats to all the guys who made it here tonight. You put in all the work to get here. Me and Bo Melton from Rutgers is putting on for Jersey, just chopping every day for the moment. Go Knights."
Melton led Rutgers with 823 all-purpose yards (618 receiving, 116 kickoff return, 51 rushing and 38 punt return), 55 receptions and three touchdowns. He was invited to the Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, last month, where he caught two passes for 18 yards and averaged 8.3 yards on three punt returns.
Melton finished his Rutgers career ranked third in games played (56), receptions (164), tied for eighth with five 100-yard receiving games and 10th in receiving yards (2,011).
Pacheco started all 12 games this fall as a junior, leading the team with 647 yards rushing and five TDs on 167 carries. He finished sixth in program history in carries (563), seventh in rushing yards (2,442) and 11th in all-purpose yards (3,039).
This year's NFL Draft will be held April 28-30. Where Melton and Pacheco wind up is unknown, but a strong performance at the combine can only spell good things for their draft potential.
Rutgers wide receiver Bo Melton runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Indianapolis.
