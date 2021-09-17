Rutgers plays Delaware looking for first 30 start since 2012

PISCATAWAY — Rutgers coach Greg Schiano is certain his players aren't going to take Delaware lightly.

While the Scarlet Knights (2-0) of the Big Ten Conference are off to a good start, they know playing a Football Championship Subdivision team is not a walkover, especially this season.

Eight Football Bowl Subdivision teams have been knocked off by FCS teams, including Jacksonville State's last-second 20-17 win over Florida State last weekend.

Delware (2-0) isn't your ordinary FCS team. The Blue Hens have everybody back from the spring when they went 7-1 and lost in the national semifinals.

"They're a good football team. They have good players on offense, good players on defense and good players in the kicking game," Schiano said. "To me, just like it was for Temple and for Syracuse, it's about Rutgers getting ready. Our team getting ready to be the best that we can be."

Coming off a 17-7 win at Syracuse, Rutgers is looking for its first 3-0 start since 2012.

Delaware coach Danny Rocco said his team has to be at its best and hope it is close enough at the end to have a chance to win. That's what Jacksonville State did, winning on a 59-yard pass play as time expired.