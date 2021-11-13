Rutgers on cusp of bowl-eligibility after win at Indiana

“I couldn't do it without my guys up front," O’Neal said. “They made a great block for me to get in there."

It was yet another frustrating game for the Hoosiers (2-8, 0-7), who started the season ranked No. 17 and embracing the highest expectations in decades.

But not much has gone right this season, and this game slipped away fast, too.

Quarterback Donoven McCulley botched a handoff on the first play. Rutgers defensive end Mohamed Toure (Pleasantville H.S.) recovered at the Hoosiers 21-yard line and four plays later, Pacheco scored on an 8-yard TD run.

“It was just a bad exchange," McCulley said. “That just set the tone for the rest of the game and it was hard to come back from that.”

Pacheco's 3-yard scoring run late in the first quarter made it 14-0, and Tyreem Powell's interception led to a 38-yard field goal that made it 17-0 less than a minute into the second quarter. Pacheco and Powell are both Vineland graduates.

All the Hoosiers could muster was a 47-yard field goal to close the half.