Rutgers-Ohio State women's basketball game postponed
Rutgers-Ohio State women's basketball game postponed

FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2018, file photo, Rutgers coach C. Vivian Stringer directs her team during the first half of a NCAA basketball game against Maryland, in Baltimore.

The Rutgers University women's basketball game Sunday at Ohio State was postponed due to an increase in positive COVID-19 tests within the Rutgers program, the New Jersey school announced in a release Thursday.

It's the second game this week postponed for the Scarlet Knights, whose game Thursday against Purdue was a no-go.

The decision to postpone was made jointly by the Rutgers Department of Athletics and its sports medicine staff in consultation with Ohio State and the Big Ten Conference, the release said. The schools will work with the conference to identify potential rescheduling options later this season.

"The health, safety and well-being of the student-athletes, the program's coaching and support staff, and event personnel are the guiding concerns of all decision making within Rutgers Athletics," the release added. "The program will resume its game schedule when its medical staff determines it is safe to do so based on protocols established by the Big Ten Conference."

Rutgers (5-3 overall, 1-3 Big Ten) last played Sunday, losing to Nebraska 53-50.

