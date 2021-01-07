Rutgers-Ohio State women's basketball game postponed

The Rutgers University women's basketball game Sunday at Ohio State was postponed due to an increase in positive COVID-19 tests within the Rutgers program, the New Jersey school announced in a release Thursday.

It's the second game this week postponed for the Scarlet Knights, whose game Thursday against Purdue was a no-go.

The decision to postpone was made jointly by the Rutgers Department of Athletics and its sports medicine staff in consultation with Ohio State and the Big Ten Conference, the release said. The schools will work with the conference to identify potential rescheduling options later this season.

"The health, safety and well-being of the student-athletes, the program's coaching and support staff, and event personnel are the guiding concerns of all decision making within Rutgers Athletics," the release added. "The program will resume its game schedule when its medical staff determines it is safe to do so based on protocols established by the Big Ten Conference."

Rutgers (5-3 overall, 1-3 Big Ten) last played Sunday, losing to Nebraska 53-50.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.