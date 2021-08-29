Rutgers names Bo Melton, Isaih Pacheco team captains: Local college notebook

The Rutgers University football team announced Sunday its six team captains ahead of this week's start of the season.

Among those captains were senior wide receiver Bo Melton (Cedar Creek H.S.) and junior running back Isaih Pacheco (Vineland). Melton and Pacheco are expected to be two of the Scarlet Knights' top offensive players this season.

Melton led the team in receptions (47), receiving yards (638) and touchdowns (six) last season. Pacheco had a team-high 552 rushing yards, averaging 4.4 yards per carry and scoring three rushing TDs.

Rutgers, which went 3-6 in 2020, opens the season at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at home vs. Temple.

Women's soccer

Stefania Piantadosi (Egg Harbor Township) had an assist in Binghamton's 3-1 win over Bryant.

Delaney Lappin (Ocean City) scored in the sixth minute of La Salle's 2-1 win over Lehigh.

Christine Napoli (Mainland Regional) scored in the 82nd minute of St. Bonaventure's 3-0 win over Robert Morris.

Field hockey