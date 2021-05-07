Rutgers, Melton brothers well-represented on Black Horse Pike

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — One of the mottos of the Rutgers University football team is “F.A.M.I.L.Y.,” an acronym that stands “Forget About Me, I Love You.”
The Meltons exemplify that.
Bo and Max Melton, brothers on the Scarlet Knights, are featured on a new billboard on Elmwood Avenue across from Matt Blatt Kia on the Black Horse Pike, which symbolizes the concept. It was unveiled to them Friday.
Gary Sr. and Vicky, their parents, also played sports at Rutgers — which is how they met and later married. Gary played football, and Vicky played basketball, leading Rutgers to an Atlantic 10 championship in 1993. Their oldest son, Gary Jr., played football at Delaware State.
So the term “family” for them is something they live for, both through Rutgers and at their Mays Landing home.
Max is in his No. 16 scarlet jersey on the left of the billboard, and Bo is on the right in No. 18. Both are holding red axes to signify the football team’s mantra to “chop,” or keep working hard toward a goal.
In the center is “F.A.M.I.L.Y.”
“I love the fact that it is family for us. Rutgers is family to us,” Gary said. “So, that acronym, ‘Forget About Me, I Love You,’ that extends even beyond the family that we have, a mother, father and sons. It extends to the family of Rutgers.
“We came up through it. We met each other there. It means something to us. It means something more than what people can imagine.”
Bo and Max, along with the rest of the Scarlet Knights, are in the middle of spring practice, which leads up to the annual Scarlet-White spring game at 7 p.m. May 20 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway.
Both took the trip down to the area Friday.
But Bo knew ahead of time about the billboard. Max did not. He had an idea, but thought it was a billboard that just featured Bo, which he was still excited for. When he saw himself after turning the corner around all the trees, Max said “there was no better feeling.”
“It was very eye-opening,” Max said. “This is a perfect location for it. Everyone is going to get to see it. This is the Black Horse Pike. Almost everyone in New Jersey has been on this road before. I’m in love with it.”
Even though Bo knew about the billboard, he was still in awe. Bo and Max have been playing together for a long time, highlighted by their standout careers at Cedar Creek High School.
“Growing up, we always did things together,”’ said Bo, adding that some of his friends saw the billboard before him and messaged him. “We’ve been playing football our whole life together. Now, having a billboard in our own city, it just feels crazy. It just feels amazing.”
Bo finished with 635 receiving yards with six touchdowns in 2020, which were all career bests and team-leading numbers. He added two rushing scores and a punt return. He produced 884 all-purpose yards.
Max recorded 21 tackles, 17 solo, and a fumbled recovery for Rutgers. After only one season, the second-year defensive back and his brother are now immortalized on a billboard that thousands will see each day.
“I like the graphic more than anything,” said Max, adding the “F.A.M.I.L.Y” between them was the best part. “We are blood family. Both of our faces on there, it just a great feeling. … Still have a lot of more time to come. I’m still humble about it, but still a lot of work to do ad a lot of accomplishments to accomplish.”
The billboard is always a big recruiting tool for Rutgers, which has targeted South Jersey in the last few years. The roster is heavy with local talented, including the Meltons, running back Isaih Pacheco (Vineland), linebacker Tyreem Powell (Vineland), wide receiver Carnell Davis (Galloway Township), defensive lineman Keshon Griffin (St. Joseph Academy) and linebacker Mohamed Toure (Pleasantville).
More from South Jersey are expected to follow, including Cedar Creek junior JoJo Bermudez, who is committed to Rutgers.
“It is huge,” Bo said. “I always said keep Jersey in Jersey. Like me and Max, this is our home town. Staying in Jersey, put on for your hometown and your home school, it is amazing. You can see we are doing big things here and we are trying to et everybody on the pipeline to stay in Jersey.”
The Meltons are the perfect advertisement.
“This is just one of the things Rutgers can do for you,” Bo said.
Bo and Max both said the team looks very good at spring practice, and they look forward to the 2021 campaign. But Friday was more about family than football.
“It was special,” Gary said about his son’s reactions Friday.
“I could never have imagined it,” added the former Absegami track and field and football standout. “It always takes me back to when they were younger with them in the backyard, and all that other good stuff, and coming up through junior football. Couldn’t even dream or imagine something like this happening. It’s a blessing.”
