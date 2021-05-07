Rutgers, Melton brothers well-represented on Black Horse Pike

“We came up through it. We met each other there. It means something to us. It means something more than what people can imagine.”

Bo and Max, along with the rest of the Scarlet Knights, are in the middle of spring practice, which leads up to the annual Scarlet-White spring game at 7 p.m. May 20 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway.

Both took the trip down to the area Friday.

But Bo knew ahead of time about the billboard. Max did not. He had an idea, but thought it was a billboard that just featured Bo, which he was still excited for. When he saw himself after turning the corner around all the trees, Max said “there was no better feeling.”

“It was very eye-opening,” Max said. “This is a perfect location for it. Everyone is going to get to see it. This is the Black Horse Pike. Almost everyone in New Jersey has been on this road before. I’m in love with it.”

Even though Bo knew about the billboard, he was still in awe. Bo and Max have been playing together for a long time, highlighted by their standout careers at Cedar Creek High School.