Rutgers loses to Nebraska in championship week game

Martinez scored about five minutes into the fourth quarter to give the Cornhuskers a 28-21 lead. Cam Taylor-Britt intercepted Rutgers quarterback Johnny Langan in Nebraska territory with 7 minutes, 35 seconds left in regulation.

Nebraska chewed up most of the clock to seal the victory.

Rutgers' defense caused three turnovers in the first half, including a fumble recovery by Izien on Nebraska’s opening possession that led to a 36-yard field goal from Valentino Ambrosio. Melton had a 50-yard reception from quarterback Artur Sitkowski on that drive.

Ambrosio also nailed a 42-yard field goal early in the second quarter to give the Scarlet Knights a 6-0 lead.

After four failed drives to start the game, the Cornhuskers found the end zone 一 a 1-yard score by Robinson that capped a nine-play, 75-yard drive and gave Nebraska a 7-6 lead.

Nebraska was again driving on its next possession and threatened to add another score when Izien made a crucial interception in the end zone with 5:31 left in the first half. Pacheco had a 33-yard rushing touchdown, and Melton caught the two-point conversion pass from Sitkowski to make it 14-7 at halftime.