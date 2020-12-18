Rutgers loses to Nebraska in championship week game

PISCATAWAY — The Rutgers University football team never won more than three Big Ten Conference games in a single season, reaching that total only twice before in 2014 and 2017.
The three-win Scarlet Knights had the opportunity for a fourth conference win Friday night but just fell short.
Aron Cruickshank returned a kickoff for a score, and Isaih Pacheco added a rushing touchdown, but Rutgers lost 28-21 to Nebraska in a Big Ten Conference Championship Week game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, Middlesex County.
Rutgers junior defensive back Christian Izien led the defense with two fumble recoveries and two interceptions.
Pacheco, a Vineland High School graduate, finished with 42 rushing yards on seven carries. Cedar Creek graduate and senior wide receiver Bo Melton led the team with 81 receiving yards on five receptions.
Rutgers led 14-7 at halftime.
Early in the third quarter, Nebraska junior quarterback Adrian Martinez ran 48 yards for a TD to tie the game 14-14. Cruickshank, a junior wide receiver for Rutgers, took the ensuing kickoff 98 yards to regain the lead 21-14.
With 43 seconds left in the third quarter, Martinez connected with Wan'Dale Robinson for a 14-yard touchdown, which again tied the game 21-21.
Martinez scored about five minutes into the fourth quarter to give the Cornhuskers a 28-21 lead. Cam Taylor-Britt intercepted Rutgers quarterback Johnny Langan in Nebraska territory with 7 minutes, 35 seconds left in regulation.
Nebraska chewed up most of the clock to seal the victory.
Rutgers' defense caused three turnovers in the first half, including a fumble recovery by Izien on Nebraska’s opening possession that led to a 36-yard field goal from Valentino Ambrosio. Melton had a 50-yard reception from quarterback Artur Sitkowski on that drive.
Ambrosio also nailed a 42-yard field goal early in the second quarter to give the Scarlet Knights a 6-0 lead.
After four failed drives to start the game, the Cornhuskers found the end zone 一 a 1-yard score by Robinson that capped a nine-play, 75-yard drive and gave Nebraska a 7-6 lead.
Nebraska was again driving on its next possession and threatened to add another score when Izien made a crucial interception in the end zone with 5:31 left in the first half. Pacheco had a 33-yard rushing touchdown, and Melton caught the two-point conversion pass from Sitkowski to make it 14-7 at halftime.
The Scarlet Knights have scored 240 points in nine games (an average of 26.7). Rutgers has scored 20 or more points in eight of its nine games this season, which it has not done against all Big Ten opponents. Rutgers scored only 51 points in nine conference games last season.
Rutgers' three wins this season have all come on the road: Michigan State, Purdue and Maryland.
The last time Rutgers won three conference road games was 2012, when it went 3-1 as a member of the Big East Conference.
The game was added to the schedule as part of the Big Ten’s Championship Week, which featured two games Friday and five more Saturday, including the conference championship game between Northwestern and Ohio State at noon.
Prior to Friday, Melton was second in the league with nine touchdowns (six receiving, two rushing, one punt return) and upped his receptions to 47 and receiving yards to 638. Melton has three multiple-touchdown games this season and has led the team in receiving yards.
