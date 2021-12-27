Rutgers keeps Wake Forest guessing on Gator Bowl roster

Players started arriving back at school on Christmas night and slept in their own beds, Schiano said. They took part in a meeting Sunday and had a walk-though workout.

Schiano is not going to work his players as hard as he would in a normal week leading to a game, having last played two days after Thanksgiving in a loss to Maryland.

"We're built to do this. Let's just roll with the punches," he said. "Whatever comes down the pike we'll adjust, and let's see if we can get down there and go play a game and have a lot of fun doing it and, you know, win the game. That's why we're going there, right?"

The only thing up in the air is how Rutgers is going to get from New Jersey to Florida. The team was having a tough time finding a charter flight and nothing was set Monday. Schiano quipped there was a day the Scarlet Knights had two planes available and then lost both. He added that a train ride remains a possibility, even a bus. He promised the team will get there.

Schiano said his players have taken a great approach this week.