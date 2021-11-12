Rutgers, Indiana both still look to fix their seasons gone wrong

"I think Noah is going to progress during the week. I think he'll be available. I can't tell you for sure," Schiano said. "We're kind of game-planning generically, and then we'll make some personnel decisions and then I think that play calls will get funneled to whoever we think will be the starter."

CHART TOPPER

Running back Isaih Pacheco (Vineland H.S.) is one of 15 players in Rutgers history to top 2,000 yards rushing. He is ranked ninth all-time with 2,270 career yards and he needs 17 to supplant Bryant Mitchell for eighth. Next up would be Jacki Crooks, who has 2,434 yards from 1996-99.

INJURY QUESTIONS

Allen said starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (throwing shoulder) and backup Jack Tuttle (foot) were expected to practice. Another complication is the uncertainty of running back Stephen Carr, who left last week's loss early with an injured ankle.

If all three are out, it's possible the Hoosiers could start true freshman Donoven McCulley at quarterback and running back Davion Ervin-Poindexter, who started his college career with the Hoosiers as a walk-on.