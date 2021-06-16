 Skip to main content
Rutgers football to welcome back fans at full capacity this fall
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Rutgers University announced Wednesday it will welcome back fans in full attendance for home football games this season at SHI Stadium.

Rutgers will have six home games this season, including kicking off the season at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 2 vs. Temple. The announcement follows the state's updated guidance that began May 28 allowing outdoor venues to operate at full capacity.

In a news release by the school, Rutgers plans to give fans a gameday experience that includes the Marching Scarlet Knights, the Scarlet Walk and tailgating, all of which weren't allowed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans can purchase 2021 season tickets on Rutgers' website or by contacting the ticket office at 1-866-445-4678. Single-game tickets will go on sale in July — season ticket holders will get early access to a presale July 8, a waitlist for early sales will be established July 22 and the general public can purchase tickets July 26.

The other five home games this season will be Sept. 18 vs. Delaware, Oct. 2 vs. Ohio State, Oct. 9 vs. Michigan State, Nov. 6 vs. Wisconsin and Nov. 27 vs. Maryland.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7210

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

