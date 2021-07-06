Rutgers football player injured in Margate fight

MARGATE — Carnell Davis, a Rutgers University football player from Galloway Township, was injured in the city during a fight that was captured on video this weekend.
The video, posted to Facebook on Monday, shows two men in an altercation. Sources confirm one of the men in the video is Davis.
The person who posted the video, which was shot by an unknown person, did so after his son, a friend of Davis, shared it with him. The person added in the post that Davis was in the area playing football with friends.
Davis is seen in the video confronting the other man after that man seems to have initiated the conflict.
Davis can be heard on the video saying the man was "talking about (his) mom."
PORT REPUBLIC — Call it the seafood circle of life: Shells discarded by diners are being col…
The man pushed Davis, who then raised his fists to defend himself. Seconds later, the unidentified man punched Davis, knocking him to the ground, where he lay motionless. The video ends there.
The other man in the video has not been identified. Margate police could not be reached for comment.
"Our main concern is Carnell’s health and well-being," a Rutgers Football spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday. "He is home with his family and continues to make progress in his recovery. We look forward to getting him back on campus soon."
"Apparently there were some words exchanged between Carnell & some other older guy," the person who posted the video said on Facebook. "The guy provoked Carnell by saying sexual harassment things to Carnell about his mom. Carnell obviously questioned him on it." The guy initiated the first move, shoving Carnell, the Facebook user said in the post. "Carnell responded by defending himself with hands up."
The Press has reached out to the individual who posted the video.
As temperatures scorched New Jersey and much of the East Coast on Tuesday afternoon, people …
Rutgers officials offered their comments after The Press directed them to the video for their review.
Davis played his freshman and sophomore seasons at Absegami High School in Galloway. The wide receiver then transferred to St. Augustine Prep in Buena Vista Township for his junior year. He played his senior season at Eau Gallie High School in Melbourne, Florida.
Staff Writer Patrick Mulranen contributed to this report.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.