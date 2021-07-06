Rutgers football player injured after fight in Margate

MARGATE — Carnell Davis, a Rutgers University football player from Galloway Township, was injured during a fight in the city that was captured on video this weekend.

The video, posted to Facebook on Monday, showed two men in an altercation. Sources confirm one of the men in the video is Davis.

The person who posted the video, which was shot by an unknown person, posted the video after his son, a friend of Davis, shared it with him The person added in the post that Davis was in the area playing football with friends.

Davis is seen in the video confronting the other man after that man seems to have initiated the conflict.

Davis can be heard on the video saying the man was "talking about (his) mom."

The man pushed Davis, who then raised his fists to defend himself. Seconds later, the unidentified man punched Davis, knocking him to the ground, where he lay motionless. The video ends there.

The other man in the video has not been identified, and the Margate Police Department could not be reached for comment.