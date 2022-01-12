Rutgers finalizes 2022 football schedule

Rutgers University announced its finalized football schedule for the 2022 season.
Home games vs. Michigan and Penn State, a trip to Philadelphia to face Temple, and a drive down I-95 to cap the regular season at Maryland are some of the highlights for this season.
Rutgers will host five Big Ten Conference games (and six total) at SHI Stadium this season. They will also play six total road games.
The Scarlet Knights will open the season Sept. 3 at Boston College. The nonconference schedule will continue at home vs. Division I Football Championships Subdivision team Wagner and then a trip to Temple before beginning the conference portion of the schedule.
Rutgers' home conference games will be against Iowa, Nebraska, Indiana, Michigan and Penn State. Road conference games will be at Ohio State, Minnesota, Michigan State and Maryland.
The earl opt-in period is underway for season tickets, with renewal period and new season tickets on sale starting Friday. The deadline to renew is March 11. For more information, go to scarletknights.com.
