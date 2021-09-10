Rutgers expects 'one of the loudest road environments' as Syracuse fans return to Carrier Dome

Syracuse already has matched its win total from last season, and that's a good thing.

Still, that's not saying much one game into the season. At least it's nice for the players to finally enter a week on a positive note after a 10-loss campaign.

"I feel like there's a lot of hope restored in the program," redshirt freshman defensive back Garrett Williams said. "It was a really big confidence booster. Honest, I feel like it was a big weight off our shoulders."

The boost comes from a convincing 29-9 win last week at Ohio of the Mid-American Conference. The Orange defense held the Bobcats without a touchdown, and the offense behind a healthy front line produced 283 rushing yards and allowed only one sack.

Next up is former Big East foe Rutgers (1-0) on Saturday in the Carrier Dome for the Orange's first home game with fans since the 2019 season finale, a span of 650 days. Scarlet Knights coach Greg Schiano is wary of that rarest of college football venues — a road game inside.