Rutgers coordinator Sean Gleeson a big fan of Bo Melton, Isaih Pacheco

Rutgers University offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson has nothing but praise for local standouts Bo Melton and Isaih Pacheco.
Melton, a 2017 Cedar Creek High School graduate and the Scarlet Knights' top wide receiver, and Pacheco, a 2018 Vineland graduate and starting running back, both had career numbers last season in a new offense spearheaded by Gleeson and head coach Greg Schiano.
Melton finished the season with 635 receiving yards on 46 receptions with six touchdowns, all career bests and team-leading numbers, produced three multi-score games, the first three of his career, and was named Big Ten all-conference honorable mention.
But there is more to the 5-foot-11, 190-pounder than just production.
“He just is such a tremendous practice player, so when you have a guy that is a leader on the practice field and in the weight room, it’s so easy for those guys who are trying to develop or trying to form their careers to have an example in front of their faces to follow," Gleeson said during a videoconference with reporters Tuesday.
"He is like a North Star to a certain degree," Gleeson continued. "Extremely respectful, extremely hardworking."
Pacheco had 515 rushing and 130 receiving yards with four touchdowns in nine games. His receiving totals were the most of his career and included the first TD catch of his Rutgers career.
“I think another year in this offense and another year at Rutgers, it is just going to be great for him and for our entire offense," Gleeson said. "(He is) just another one I love to be around.
"He and I are kind of very emotional about football. Every time I get a chance to peek into his eyes, we have the same stuff cooking, so I am happy to have him around."
Melton added two rushing touchdowns and a 58-yard punt return for a TD. He produced 884 all-purpose yards, including 177 on special teams. Gleeson noted that Melton has amazing chemistry with wide receivers coach Tiquan Underwood, calling him Melton's right-hand man.
The Mays Landing resident is one of the top senior performers from last season who will return for the 2021 season after the NCAA issued an extra year of eligibility due to seasons being cancelled or shorted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are just thrilled to have him back. I love being around," said Gleeson, who added that Melton is just as good as a person as he is a player. “The plays he makes combined with the type of kid that he is, it’s just thrilling.”
Rutgers senior quarterback Noah Vedral, who transferred last season from Nebraska, is equally as happy to have Melton back. Vedral, who injured his ankle in a 27-24 win over Maryland on Dec. 12 and missed the season finale the next week, completed 136 of 221 passes for 1,253 yards and nine touchdowns
"It is a huge thing to get Bo back," Vedral said Tuesday. "He was big leader for us. He is the leader of that wideout room, along with some of the other guys like (wide receivers Shameen Jones and Aron Cruickshank). But Bo is kind of like the heart and soul."
Vedral noted Melton's strong ties to Rutgers as a South Jersey native whose father, Gary (football), and mother, Vicky (basketball) were standout athletes for the university in the late 1980s. Bo's younger brother, Malachi ("Max"), is a sophomore defensive back for Rutgers.
Gleeson also talked about incoming wide receiver Carnell Davis, who played his senior season at Eau Gallie High School in Melbourne, Florida, but is a Galloway Township resident who played for St. Augustine Prep before transferring. Davis and incoming defender Keshon Griffin (St. Joseph) enrolled early at Rutgers and will begin practice with the rest of the team next month.
Gleeson, a Glen Ridge, Essex County. native, said all the newcomers, especially those on offense, are still figuring out the scheme but are very determined to learn.
The Scarlet Knights averaged 26.7 points, the program's best since 2015, and scored 20 or more points in eight of their nine conference games. They only achieved that total five times in the Big Ten from 2016-19.
“Those three guys (Melton, Pacheco and Davis), really a lot of guys on offense right now, (add) some good momentum on the heels of some progress that we made this past year and we are just trying to keep that thing going in the right direction," Gleeson said.
