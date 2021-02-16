Rutgers coordinator Sean Gleeson a big fan of Bo Melton, Isaih Pacheco

“I think another year in this offense and another year at Rutgers, it is just going to be great for him and for our entire offense," Gleeson said. "(He is) just another one I love to be around.

"He and I are kind of very emotional about football. Every time I get a chance to peek into his eyes, we have the same stuff cooking, so I am happy to have him around."

Melton added two rushing touchdowns and a 58-yard punt return for a TD. He produced 884 all-purpose yards, including 177 on special teams. Gleeson noted that Melton has amazing chemistry with wide receivers coach Tiquan Underwood, calling him Melton's right-hand man.

The Mays Landing resident is one of the top senior performers from last season who will return for the 2021 season after the NCAA issued an extra year of eligibility due to seasons being cancelled or shorted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are just thrilled to have him back. I love being around," said Gleeson, who added that Melton is just as good as a person as he is a player. “The plays he makes combined with the type of kid that he is, it’s just thrilling.”