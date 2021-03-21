Rutgers, C. Vivian Stringer ready to make NCAA Tourney run

The Rutgers University women’s basketball is preparing to dance for the second time in three years.

The Scarlet Knights were given a No. 6 seed in the NCAA women’s basketball tournament and will take on No. 11 BYU at noon Monday at Texas State University on ESPNU. It is the highest seeding for Rutgers since it was a No. 2 in 2008.

The Scarlet Knights competed in the tournament in 2019, losing in the first round to Buffalo, and were expected to make it in 2020, but the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rutgers is competing this year in the Mercado Region. All four regions are being played in the San Antonio area.

“We are still the youngest team in the NCAA,” longtime Scarlet Knights coach C. Vivian Stringer said in a videoconference with the media Friday night. “Sometimes I wonder when and if our players do have a sense of this moment because you can’t pass this moment again and, certainly, it is the highlight of the season, quite honestly.”

Stringer said her team is starting to understand the magnitude of this event and how special the moment is.