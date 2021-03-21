Rutgers, C. Vivian Stringer ready to make NCAA Tourney run

The Rutgers University women’s basketball is preparing to dance for the second time in three years.
The Scarlet Knights were given a No. 6 seed in the NCAA women’s basketball tournament and will take on No. 11 BYU at noon Monday at Texas State University on ESPNU. It is the highest seeding for Rutgers since it was a No. 2 in 2008.
The Scarlet Knights competed in the tournament in 2019, losing in the first round to Buffalo, and were expected to make it in 2020, but the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rutgers is competing this year in the Mercado Region. All four regions are being played in the San Antonio area.
“We are still the youngest team in the NCAA,” longtime Scarlet Knights coach C. Vivian Stringer said in a videoconference with the media Friday night. “Sometimes I wonder when and if our players do have a sense of this moment because you can’t pass this moment again and, certainly, it is the highlight of the season, quite honestly.”
Stringer said her team is starting to understand the magnitude of this event and how special the moment is.
BYU finished the season with a record of 18-5 (13-3 West Coast Conference). The Cougars advanced to its conference tournament final and lost to Gonzaga. Rutgers (14-4, 10-3 Big Ten) is coming off a 73-62 loss to Iowa in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament that snapped a nine-game winning streak.
BYU features three players averaging double-digit points — Shaylee Gonzales (17.9 points per game), Paisley Johnson Harding (14.0) and Lauren Gustin (11.5).
Stringer praised BYU for its offense and well-coached program.
But Rutgers also has some prolific scorers.
Arella Guirantes averages 20.8 points. Freshman guard Diamond Johnson averages 17.9. Guirantes also leads Rutgers with 5.3 assists per game and 1.9 blocks. Sophomore forward Tyia Singleton averages 6.8 rebounds.
Rutgers is scoring 75.6 points per game, which ranks 27th in the nation. The Scarlet Knights are strong on defense, allowing just 57.1 points per game, which ranks 30th.
Stringer was inducted in the Naismith Basketball of Hall of Fame in 2009 and the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2001. She has 37 seasons of 20 or more victories and is 535-290 in 25 seasons at Rutgers.
“We have got to play a disciplined game,” Stringer said. “We have to share the ball and take care of the defensive assignments that we have and we have to be on one accord. … Everyone has made a commitment and we feel really good about our chances.
Guirantes agreed.
“We don’t want to have to fight back in the second half,” the 5-foot-11 senior guard said. “Everyone knows how important it is to start off well because it creates all the momentum. Luckily, we are a great second-half team also. It saved us in a couple games … but it’s March now. It’s time to face a lot of things we struggled with in the past and move on.”’
There have been many complaints about inequality on social media since the women’s teams from all over the country arrived in Texas to discover their weight training facilities were significantly lacking compared to the men’s in Indiana.
Oregon University player Sedona Prince called out the NCAA on Friday for the disparities between the training areas, posting a video to social media that compared the equipment provided for the women and men
The video showed only one rack of dumbbells for the women and a furnished training area with a lot more equipment for the men. There has also been footage of the men having a full buffet while the women have been given less options for food.
“My thoughts about it, at first, I was very disappointed because I just felt like there could’ve been more effort put into it,” Guirantes said. “There definitely could’ve been more effort put into it. But I made up in my mind that I wasn’t going to let it distract me, though.”
