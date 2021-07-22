 Skip to main content
Rutgers' Bo Melton on watchlist for top receiver award
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Rutgers' Bo Melton on watchlist for top receiver award

Michigan Rutgers Football

Rutgers’ Bo Melton tries to break away from Michigan’s Gemon Green during their game last season. The wide receiver from Mays Landing was a key contributor to Rutgers’ much-improved offense in 2020.

 Frank Franklin II / associated press

Rutgers University wide receiver Bo Melton has the nation on notice as one of the best at his position.

Melton, a 2017 Cedar Creek High School grad, was named to the Biletnikoff Award preseason watch list Thursday. The award recognizes college football's top receiver, regardless of position, in the Football Bowl Subdivision. It's the second year in a row Melton was on the watch list.

Melton, of Mays Landing, has played in 45 career games for the Scarlett Knights. He was an All-Big Ten Conference honorable mention last season, voted by the media and coaches. He was third in the conference in touchdowns (nine), fifth in receiving TDs (six), five in receiving yards (638) and sixth in receptions (48). He had five games with at least 100 all-purpose yards, and three with at least two TDs.

Melton will be a team captain this season. He will be one of three Scarlet Knights set to represent the team at the Big Ten Media Day in Indianapolis on Friday.

Rutgers, coached by Greg Schiano, went 3-6 last season, matching a program high with three conference wins. It will open the season Sept. 2 at home vs. Temple.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

