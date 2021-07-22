Rutgers' Bo Melton on watchlist for top receiver award

Rutgers University wide receiver Bo Melton has the nation on notice as one of the best at his position.

Melton, a 2017 Cedar Creek High School grad, was named to the Biletnikoff Award preseason watch list Thursday. The award recognizes college football's top receiver, regardless of position, in the Football Bowl Subdivision. It's the second year in a row Melton was on the watch list.

Melton, of Mays Landing, has played in 45 career games for the Scarlett Knights. He was an All-Big Ten Conference honorable mention last season, voted by the media and coaches. He was third in the conference in touchdowns (nine), fifth in receiving TDs (six), five in receiving yards (638) and sixth in receptions (48). He had five games with at least 100 all-purpose yards, and three with at least two TDs.

Melton will be a team captain this season. He will be one of three Scarlet Knights set to represent the team at the Big Ten Media Day in Indianapolis on Friday.

Rutgers, coached by Greg Schiano, went 3-6 last season, matching a program high with three conference wins. It will open the season Sept. 2 at home vs. Temple.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

