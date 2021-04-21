Rutgers, Bo Melton begin spring practices, hopefully for successful 2021

The standout wide receiver put together his best season in 2020, finishing with 635 receiving yards on 46 receptions with six touchdowns, all career highs and team-leading numbers.

Melton added two rushing touchdowns and a punt return. He also had 884 all-purpose yards, including 177 on special teams.

The expectations are high for this upcoming season, especially for Melton, he said.

"It changed a lot having a good year," said Melton, who is entering his fifth season with Rutgers. "We always say good is the enemy of elite. I just want to be one of the elite players. Along with all my teammates, we have a really good receiving core. So, just being on top and being on ourselves every day is going to allow us to be one of them."

Rutgers finished 3-6 in 2020, averaging a program-best 26.7 points and scoring 20 or more points in eight games. Rutgers tied the program record with three Big Ten Conference wins, having achieved that total in 2014 and 2017.

Rutgers last won three conference road games in 2012 when it was in the Big East.

The Mays Landing resident believes that success will carry over to 2021.