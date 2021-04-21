Rutgers, Bo Melton begin spring practices, hopeful for successful 2021

Bo Melton is excited to be back.
For the first time since its 2020 season ended in December, the Rutgers University football team practiced Tuesday, the first of 14 spring-camp sessions.
The practices will lead up to the annual Scarlet-White spring game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway. The intrasquad scrimmage is scheduled for May 20.
Spring practices were supposed to start three weeks ago, but a spike in positive COVID-19 cases when players returned to campus from spring break paused the sessions.
The Scarlet-White game was originally set for May 1.
“It feels great to play football again with the players on the team, my teammates,” Melton said in a videoconference with reporters Wednesday. “Getting out there with (Rutgers) coach (Greg Schiano) and just going out there and playing spring football, it just feels different.”
Rutgers did not have spring practices in 2020 due to the pandemic.
“Just coming out there and having an opportunity to play this game and get some more practices with the team, it’s a very good advantage for us,” said Melton, a 2017 Cedar Creek High School graduate. “So, I’m very excited to be back with the team.”
Melton, a senior, opted to take the extra year of eligibility the NCAA Division I Board of Directors gave all athletes as the pandemic wreaked havoc on the collegiate schedule.
The standout wide receiver put together his best season in 2020, finishing with 635 receiving yards on 46 receptions with six touchdowns, all career highs and team-leading numbers.
Melton added two rushing touchdowns and a punt return. He also had 884 all-purpose yards, including 177 on special teams.
The expectations are high for this upcoming season, especially for Melton, he said.
“It changed a lot having a good year,” said Melton, who is entering his fifth season with Rutgers. “We always say good is the enemy of elite. I just want to be one of the elite players. Along with all my teammates, we have a really good receiving core. So, just being on top and being on ourselves every day is going to allow us to be one of them.”
Rutgers finished 3-6 in 2020, averaging a program-best 26.7 points and scoring 20 or more points in eight games. Rutgers tied the program record with three Big Ten Conference wins, having achieved that total in 2014 and 2017.
The Mays Landing resident believes that success will carry over to 2021.
“It is our culture, really,” Melton said. “The way we build our culture from last year, and the way we are still trying to build it, is excellent. We are trying to perfect it. Family, trust, chop, we are trying to perfect that. That is our No. 1 thing. We want to make sure our culture is right and, as a team, that we abide by that culture.”
Joshua Youngblood, who played at Kansas State in 2019 and was named the Big 12 Conference Special Teams Player of the Year, will join that talented wide receiver room in 2021. Along with Melton and Youngblood, the Scarlet Knights feature big names like Shameen Jones, Aaron Cruickshank and Isaiah Washington.
Carnell Davis, who played his 2020 senior season at Eau Gallie High School in Melbourne, Florida, is a former St. Augustine Prep wide receiver from Galloway Township and will make his debut. Vineland grad and standout running back Isaih Pacheco is also in the mix.
Many of the 31 seniors on the roster will earn their degrees on May 16 when Rutgers holds its commencement. Melton will graduate with a criminal justice degree in the fall.
“I go out there and grind every day and just go hard,” Melton said. “If they need help, I’m there for them. I just show them the way.”
Rutgers recently lost one of its quarterbacks as Artur Sitkowski entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month. In 2020, he played in four games, starting two. He went 52 for 81 for 444 yards and three touchdowns. He did not throw an interception.
Noah Vedral is the favorite to return as the starter for the Scarlet Knights. Johnny Langan will also be in the mix. Vedral suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the second to last game of the 2020 season.
“I have a lot of chemistry with all the guys in the quarterback room,” Melton said. “To get a connection with their quarterbacks will be very helpful for us. There is a lot of competition in all the rooms, so getting a connection with everyone will help us perfect our games.”
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
