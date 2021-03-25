Rutgers Athletics increases venue capacities

Rutgers University, in response to the Big Ten Conference's policy announcement Wednesday, will increase its venue capacities for all remaining 2020-21 competitions.

The decision to follow local health guidelines and restrictions was made jointly by the Big Ten Athletic Directors and the Council of Presidents and Chancellors in consultation with university medical experts and the conference office.

Effective March 1, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy directed indoor facilities with a fixed-seating capacity of more than 5,000 people to operate at 10% of their total capacity and 15% for outdoor venues. Tailgating in campus lots before or after Rutgers Athletics events is prohibited. All venue capacity changes remain under the guidance of Murphy's executive order.

Rutgers' athletic venues that meet the executive order’s fixed-seating capacity limit include Yurcak Field and SHI Stadium.

Tickets for men’s lacrosse will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday on scarletknights.com/Tickets. Men’s lacrosse tickets must be purchased online and will be delivered via mobile device only. To reduce in-person interactions and eliminate lines, tickets will not be available at the box office. Fans will need to purchase tickets online in advance of the event.