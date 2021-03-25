 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rutgers Athletics increases venue capacities
0 comments

Rutgers Athletics increases venue capacities

{{featured_button_text}}
SHI Stadium

A 2019 football game is played between Millville and St. Peter's Prep at SHI Stadium at Rutgers University in Piscataway.

 Michael McGarry / Staff Writer

Rutgers University, in response to the Big Ten Conference's policy announcement Wednesday, will increase its venue capacities for all remaining 2020-21 competitions.

The decision to follow local health guidelines and restrictions was made jointly by the Big Ten Athletic Directors and the Council of Presidents and Chancellors in consultation with university medical experts and the conference office.

Effective March 1, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy directed indoor facilities with a fixed-seating capacity of more than 5,000 people to operate at 10% of their total capacity and 15% for outdoor venues. Tailgating in campus lots before or after Rutgers Athletics events is prohibited. All venue capacity changes remain under the guidance of Murphy's executive order.

Rutgers' athletic venues that meet the executive order’s fixed-seating capacity limit include Yurcak Field and SHI Stadium.

Tickets for men’s lacrosse will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday on scarletknights.com/Tickets. Men’s lacrosse tickets must be purchased online and will be delivered via mobile device only. To reduce in-person interactions and eliminate lines, tickets will not be available at the box office. Fans will need to purchase tickets online in advance of the event.

Four other Rutgers athletic venues — College Ave Gym, Bainton Field, RU Softball Complex and the Bauer Track and Field Complex — are below the fixed seating requirement and will remain at their current capacity limits. Two parents or guardians for each Rutgers student-athlete will be permitted to attend games at these facilities.

Rutgers Athletics encourages its fans and supporters to continue to take all necessary measures and follow the guidance of public health officials, including wearing a mask, practicing physical distancing and increased hand hygiene.

Spectators will be asked to leave any venue if they fail to comply with the mask mandate. This policy will be strictly enforced while on campus and or seated at any athletics event.

Information for the ticket claim process to women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s soccer games will be announced at a later date. For more information on attending one of the competitions at Yurcak Field or SHI Stadium, visit scarletknights.com/SpringTickets2021.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Will smaller schools have trouble affording their star players?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News