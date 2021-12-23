 Skip to main content
Rutgers announces vaccination policy for indoor sporting events
Rutgers announces vaccination policy for indoor sporting events

Purdue Rutgers Basketball

Fans gather on the court after Rutgers defeated Purdue 70-68 during an NCAA college basketball game in Piscataway, N.J., Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

 Noah K. Murray

Rutgers University announced Thursday an update to its vaccine policy and the rescheduling of men's basketball games.

All attendees for indoor athletic events must provide proof of full vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours of the event accompanied by a photo ID.

Masks will continue to be required in the arena. Spectators who fail to comply with the mask policy will be asked to leave.

Spectators for men's and women's basketball, gymnastics, wrestling and swimming & diving events must comply.

Concession sales at Jersey Mike's Arena will be limited to water and soft drinks only, until further notice. No alcohol will be sold, and outside food will not be permitted inside the venue.

Concession stands will move to cashless transactions except the ones located behind sections 211 to 217 on the south concourse.

The men's basketball games against Maine and Central Connecticut State were rescheduled. Rutgers will now host Maine at 1 p.m. Dec. 30 and host CCSU at 5 p.m. Jan. 1.

Rutgers said it will honor all paid tickets and parking for any rescheduled event. If a game is canceled, the ticket office will refund all paid tickets and parking to both season ticket holder and single-game buyers. For more information, call 866-445-4678 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday or email tickets@scarletknights.com.

0 comments

