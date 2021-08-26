Rutgers announces home game experience for fans

Rutgers University announced Thursday upgrades to the gameday experience when fans head to SHI Stadium for the football team's home games this season.

Rutgers will open its season at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 2 vs. Temple. Gates will open two hours before kickoff.

Rutgers moved to a mobile-only ticket system this season. Those tickets can be added to an Apple Wallet or Google Pay app. Digital tickets provide for contactless entry, limiting person-to-person interactions, while speeding up entry time into the stadium.

Rutgers' ticket staff will be on hand to help assist customers.

Fans will also receive mobile parking passes they can manage the same way as their digital tickets.

Rutgers will also dedicate lines for individuals with bags and those without. Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and approximately 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches or one-gallon plastic bags or similar, and small clutch bags can be taken into the stadium.

SHI Stadium will also feature upgrades to its Wi-Fi. Rutgers students with access to RUWireless Secure will be able to take advantage in the stend section and south concourse.

Rutgers will also feature: