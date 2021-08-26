 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rutgers announces home game experience for fans
0 comments

Rutgers announces home game experience for fans

{{featured_button_text}}
SHI Stadium

Rutgers University will open its football season at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 2 vs. Temple at SHI Stadium in Piscataway. Gates will open two hours before kickoff.

 Noah K. Murray, Associated Press

Rutgers University announced Thursday upgrades to the gameday experience when fans head to SHI Stadium for the football team's home games this season.

Rutgers will open its season at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 2 vs. Temple. Gates will open two hours before kickoff.

Rutgers moved to a mobile-only ticket system this season. Those tickets can be added to an Apple Wallet or Google Pay app. Digital tickets provide for contactless entry, limiting person-to-person interactions, while speeding up entry time into the stadium.

Rutgers' ticket staff will be on hand to help assist customers.

Fans will also receive mobile parking passes they can manage the same way as their digital tickets.

Rutgers will also dedicate lines for individuals with bags and those without. Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and approximately 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches or one-gallon plastic bags or similar, and small clutch bags can be taken into the stadium. 

SHI Stadium will also feature upgrades to its Wi-Fi. Rutgers students with access to RUWireless Secure will be able to take advantage in the stend section and south concourse.

Rutgers will also feature:

  • Scarlet Knights app available on Apple and Google Play. Fans can access and manage tickets, stream audio broadcasts, view stats and engage on social media. It also features schedules, rosters and a digital program.
  • The Scarlet Walk, a longstanding Rutgers football tradition where fans cheer on the players as they arrive at the stadium. It returns this season after not being done during 2020 due to COVID-19.
  • The Block R Party, which provides a pregame party atmosphere. Fans can enjoy live music, games, giveaways and more.
  • The 50/50 Raffle, which will start 3 hours before kickoff and conclude at the end of the third quarter. All sales will be cash only, with net proceeds benefiting the football program. Tickets will be sold in parking lots before the game and at kiosks located behind sections 101, 116, 126 and 131 in the stadium before and during the game.
  • Rutgers merchandise will be sold at seven locations in the stadium.
  • Gameday parking information available at ScarletKnights.com.
Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to bet Matthew Stafford over 4,550.5 passing yards this season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News