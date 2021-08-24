 Skip to main content
Rowan, which skipped spring season, returns to football this fall and is picked 3rd in NJAC
The Rowan University football team returns this fall season after skipping the spring 2021 season, and the Profs have been picked to finish third in the New Jersey Athletic Conference preseason coaches poll.

Rowan is picked behind Salisbury and Montclair State, teams that each competed in the spring season and won their respective divisional titles.

The Profs open the year Sept. 4 at home against traditional rival Widener University in the annual "Saturday Night Lights" game at 6 p.m. at Coach Richard Wackar Stadium in Glassboro. Rowan has five home games on the schedule this season, with the homecoming game set for Oct. 23 against William Paterson University.

Rowan returns seven starters on offense and five on defense from the 2019 team that won three of its final four games to finish 4-6 overall (4-3 NJAC). Leading returnees include tri-captains Mike Husni (quarterback), Tim Hutchison (linebacker) and John Maldonado (wide receiver).

Husni threw for 15 touchdowns and 1,802 yards two years ago and ran for another six TDs. Maldonado caught two TD passes and averaged 15.1 yards per game.

Also back on offense is running Ifreke Andy, an Absegami High School graduate who averaged 2.9 yards per game in 2019.

Hutchison, who had 28 total tackles two years ago, is joined on defense by linebacker Mike Mascioli (St. Joseph), who recorded a team-high 75 tackles. Also returning is defensive back Malachi Winters (Hammonton), who made 39 tackles and had one interception. Twelve other Profs are from Atlantic, Cape May or Cumberland counties.

NJAC Preseason Coaches Poll

first-place votes in parentheses

1. Salisbury (4)

2. Montclair State (2)

3. Rowan

4. Christopher Newport (dark horse)

5. TCNJ (1)

6. William Paterson

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

Locals on Rowan's football roster

Senior DB Malachi Winters (Hammonton)

Freshman QB Ryan Barts (Hammonton)

Freshman WR Eddie Jamison (Millville)

Junior RB Ifreke Andy (Absegami)

Freshman DB Kevin Vandever (Hammonton)

Junior DB Larry Mensah (Oakcrest)

Freshman TE John Scibilia (Hammonton)

Junior LB Mike Mascioli (St. Joseph)

Freshman DL Javen Cuff (Cumberland Regional)

Freshman DL Tony Thompson (Buena Regional)

Freshman OL Dan McKinney (Cape May resident)

Junior OL Jeff DeJean (Egg Harbor Township)

Senior WR Lequa Athill (Pleasantville)

Freshman TE Luke Salvo (Middle Township)

Freshman DL Will Drain (Ocean City)

