Rowan, which skipped spring season, returns to football this fall and is picked 3rd in NJAC

The Rowan University football team returns this fall season after skipping the spring 2021 season, and the Profs have been picked to finish third in the New Jersey Athletic Conference preseason coaches poll.

Rowan is picked behind Salisbury and Montclair State, teams that each competed in the spring season and won their respective divisional titles.

The Profs open the year Sept. 4 at home against traditional rival Widener University in the annual "Saturday Night Lights" game at 6 p.m. at Coach Richard Wackar Stadium in Glassboro. Rowan has five home games on the schedule this season, with the homecoming game set for Oct. 23 against William Paterson University.

Rowan returns seven starters on offense and five on defense from the 2019 team that won three of its final four games to finish 4-6 overall (4-3 NJAC). Leading returnees include tri-captains Mike Husni (quarterback), Tim Hutchison (linebacker) and John Maldonado (wide receiver).

Husni threw for 15 touchdowns and 1,802 yards two years ago and ran for another six TDs. Maldonado caught two TD passes and averaged 15.1 yards per game.

Also back on offense is running Ifreke Andy, an Absegami High School graduate who averaged 2.9 yards per game in 2019.