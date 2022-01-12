 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rowan to host 2022 Division III field hockey championship
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Rowan to host 2022 Division III field hockey championship

Rowan University will host the 2022 NCAA Division III Field Hockey Championship in November, the school announced Wednesday.

Rowan will host the semifinals and championship at Coach Richard Wackar Stadium on Nov. 19-20. This is the first time ever that the university will host the D-III field hockey championships. Rowan has previously served as early-round hosts, including the second and third rounds this past season.

Rowan reached the NCAA Final Four this season, the fifth time in school history the Profs reached the semifinals. Prior appearances came in 1998, 2000, 2002 and 2018, with Rowan capturing the national title in 2002.​

Rowan, which plays in the New Jersey Athletic Conference along with Stockton University, finished 18-3 overall, including 6-0 in the conference, and won the NJAC Tournament. Freshman forward/midfielder Kaitlyn O'Boyle (Southern Regional H.S.) and sophomore forward Olivia Elwell (Egg Harbor Township) were members of the 2021 team.

Rowan was set to host the 2024 championship but switched hosting opportunities with Washington & Lee, which will now host in 2024.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

