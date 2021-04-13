 Skip to main content
Rowan softball sweeps Stockton
Rowan softball sweeps Stockton

The Stockton University softball team dropped a doubleheader to visiting Rowan University on Tuesday in Galloway Township. The Profs won the first game 9-2 and the second game 8-0 in six innings on the eight-run rule.

Rowan upped its season mark to 13-4 and improved to 7-0 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference. Stockton dropped to 2-9 (2-5).

The Profs have swept Stockton in three doubleheaders this season.

Rowan scored six runs in the first inning of game one.

The Ospreys scored in the bottom of the inning on Angie Dunphy’s RBI single. Liani Ortiz doubled in a run for Stockton in the sixth inning. Dunphy had two hits.

The Profs had 14 hits in the game.

The Ospreys had only three hits in the second game. Megan McManus (Mainland Regional) had a double.

Stockton pitcher Stevie Unger (0-3) went six innings. She gave up eight runs, four earned, walked one and struck out five.

Stockton will travel to William Paterson University on Saturday for a conference doubleheader starting at 1 p.m.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

