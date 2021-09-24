Rowan rallies to edge Stockton

The Stockton University women's volleyball team lost 3-2 to Rowan University in a New Jersey Athletic Conference match Thursday.

The Profs (9-3, 3-0 NJAC) rallied from two sets down to win 21-25, 16-25, 26-24, 29-27, 15-10. The Ospreys fell to 4-10 (2-1 NJAC).

Charlotte Leon led the Ospreys with a team-high 17 kills to go with eight blocks. Emma Capriglione (Pinelands Reg. H.S.) added 11 kills to go with three blocks. Sophia Marziello finished with a match-high 25 digs. Jaylah Rolle added a match-high nine blocks to go with nine kills, both of which were career highs.

After winning the first set, the Ospreys jumped out to a 7-1 lead in the second set en route to the 25-16 win. The third set was tied 24-24, but Rowan put together two straight points to take it. The fourth set was also close, featuring 16 ties and six lead changes.

Rowan took an 8-1 lead in the fifth set. The Ospreys rallied to cut their deficit to 13-10, but the comeback came up short.

Brianna Newson led the Profs with a match-high 18 kills. Natalie Ogden added 15 kills and 15 digs.

Stockton will host a tri-match Saturday. The Ospreys will play New York University at 11 a.m. and Lycoming at 3 p.m. NYU and Lycoming will play each other at 1 p.m.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

