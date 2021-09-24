Rowan rallies to edge Stockton

The Stockton University women's volleyball team lost 3-2 to Rowan University in a New Jersey Athletic Conference match Thursday.
The Profs (9-3, 3-0 NJAC) rallied from two sets down to win 21-25, 16-25, 26-24, 29-27, 15-10. The Ospreys fell to 4-10 (2-1 NJAC).
Charlotte Leon led the Ospreys with a team-high 17 kills to go with eight blocks. Emma Capriglione (Pinelands Reg. H.S.) added 11 kills to go with three blocks. Sophia Marziello finished with a match-high 25 digs. Jaylah Rolle added a match-high nine blocks to go with nine kills, both of which were career highs.
After winning the first set, the Ospreys jumped out to a 7-1 lead in the second set en route to the 25-16 win. The third set was tied 24-24, but Rowan put together two straight points to take it. The fourth set was also close, featuring 16 ties and six lead changes.
Rowan took an 8-1 lead in the fifth set. The Ospreys rallied to cut their deficit to 13-10, but the comeback came up short.
Brianna Newson led the Profs with a match-high 18 kills. Natalie Ogden added 15 kills and 15 digs.
Stockton will host a tri-match Saturday. The Ospreys will play New York University at 11 a.m. and Lycoming at 3 p.m. NYU and Lycoming will play each other at 1 p.m.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.