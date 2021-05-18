Rowan College-Cumberland wins Region XIX softball title

The Rowan College of South Jersey-Cumberland softball team captured the National Junior College Athletic Association Region XIX title Saturday, beating Camden County 11-4.
It was the second championship in program history.
The Dukes' journey to championship was special as they entered the tournament as the third seed, holding a record of 10-18. In the first game, Cumberland lost 2-0 to Middlesex College, sending the Dukes to the losers' bracket to play RCSJ-Gloucester.
The Roadrunners were the top seed and nationally ranked.
Cumberland ace Bailey Pennino held top-seeded Gloucester to eight hits over seven innings, helping the Dukes win 5-4. That set up a rematch with Middlesex, which also beat them by large margins in the regular season.
But the Dukes won that game 9-1 in large part to a seven-run inning and advanced to the final
Cumberland scored eight runs in the first inning Saturday to send the Dukes on their way to the championship.
The Dukes advance to the North Atlantic District Series and will play Suffolk County, the Region 15 champion.
The three-game series will be held at Cumberland's campus Thursday- Saturday. Times have not been announced.
Local players on Cumberland include Karlee Rossetti and Olivia Powers (Millville High School), Aaliyah Calderon and Jai'lynn Purnell (Vineland), Alexis Donnelly and Madison Sloan (Lower Cape May Regional).
