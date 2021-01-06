Rowan cancels winter season; NJAC ADs to meet Friday

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

McHugh noted the meeting Friday will be important for the upcoming season to figure out what the other NJAC schools are thinking, especially after Rowan’s decision Wednesday. The NJAC basketball season is tentatively scheduled to start Feb. 5.

But with Rowan opting out and depending on how the meeting goes or if other schools decide to opt out, that date could be pushed back if the schedule needs to be adjusted.

“Depending on what those scenarios are, something is going to have to happen with regard to the conference schedule, minimally to adjust for Rowan,” McHugh said. “Right now, the way we were doing it, was all of us playing a limited number of games and trying to stay geographically located.”

For Stockton, that meant playing Rowan.

“Some of that has to get discussed,” McHugh said.

The coronavirus pandemic also canceled the entire spring season last year. Rowan officials said plans for this upcoming spring season have yet to be determined.

Stockton could still play its fall seasons in the spring in addition to its regular spring slate, but McHugh noted that those opt out dates are later and right now is just focused on ensuring a winter season for the university.