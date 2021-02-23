Rowan athletics to return to action in early March

Rowan University athletics will return to competition in early March.

Athletic programs at the school have been idle for the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The returning sports include baseball, softball, women’s lacrosse and men’s and women’s outdoor track and field.

“This marks a return to the fields and the track after a long year away due to the pandemic, and we’re grateful to Rowan’s administration and staff who have worked tirelessly to make this a reality,” John Giannini, the Profs’ director of athletics, said Tuesday in a statement. “We’re especially appreciative of the support from those in Student Health Services and the Wellness Center (that) are providing the testing necessary to follow the NCAA’s Resocialization Recommendations for the Return to Sport policy.”

In January, Rowan announced it was canceling its winter sports season. At the time, the school cited health and safety concerns of the athletes and the university community, as well as coronavirus infection rates that were growing locally and nationally.

Spectators for all five spring sports’ competitions on campus will be limited to two parents or guardians per athlete. No fans of visiting teams will be permitted to attend any events on Rowan’s Glassboro campus.