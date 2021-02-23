 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rowan athletics to return to action in early March
0 comments

Rowan athletics to return to action in early March

{{featured_button_text}}
Rowan at Stockton baseball

Rowan University spring sports teams, including baseball, softball, women’s lacrosse and men’s and women’s track and field will resume playing schedules in early March, but spectators will be limited and no fans of visiting teams will be permitted to attend any events at the Glassboro campus. press staff Photo

 ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer

Rowan University athletics will return to competition in early March.

Athletic programs at the school have been idle for the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The returning sports include baseball, softball, women’s lacrosse and men’s and women’s outdoor track and field.

“This marks a return to the fields and the track after a long year away due to the pandemic, and we’re grateful to Rowan’s administration and staff who have worked tirelessly to make this a reality,” John Giannini, the Profs’ director of athletics, said Tuesday in a statement. “We’re especially appreciative of the support from those in Student Health Services and the Wellness Center (that) are providing the testing necessary to follow the NCAA’s Resocialization Recommendations for the Return to Sport policy.”

In January, Rowan announced it was canceling its winter sports season. At the time, the school cited health and safety concerns of the athletes and the university community, as well as coronavirus infection rates that were growing locally and nationally.

Spectators for all five spring sports’ competitions on campus will be limited to two parents or guardians per athlete. No fans of visiting teams will be permitted to attend any events on Rowan’s Glassboro campus.

Live streaming of all home games in baseball, softball and women’s lacrosse will be available at RowanAthletics.com.

Contact Nicholas Huba:

609-272-7046 nhuba@pressofac.com Twitter @acpresshuba

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News