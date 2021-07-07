Ron Harper Jr., Geo Baker announce return to Rutgers for 2021-22 season

Ron Harper Jr. and Geo Baker each announced Wednesday they will return to the Rutgers University men's basketball team for the 2021-22 season, electing not to enter the NBA Draft.
Harper, who has two years of eligibility remaining, announced his decision Wednesday evening in a video on Instagram, just hours before the 11:59 p.m. Wednesday deadline for prospects that wanted to return to school or leave for the draft. Harper had declared for the draft in April, but did not hire an agent, which left the door open for a return to Rutgers.
Baker announced his decision in a video on Twitter a few hours before Harper. Baker, who will return to the Scarlet Knights for a fifth season, took the extra year of eligibility the NCAA granted athletes due to the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc on the schedule this past year.
Both players were big factors in Rutgers' first NCAA Tournament berth this season in 30 years and first March Madness win in 38 years.
Baker also entered his name in the draft, but cited "unfinished business" as the reason for his decision to suit up again for the Scarlet Knights. The 6-foot-4, 195-pound guard ranks fifth all-time in program history in assists (376), seventh in 3-pointers (183), eighth in steals (145) and 20th in points (1,269). Baker is an 1,000-point scorer for Rutgers.
Last season, he averaged 10.2 points, 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals.
“Dear Rutgers nation, these past four years have been nothing less than the best four years of my life. There were highs and lows, twists and turns, but we always find a way to exceed expectations,” Baker said in his video. “This past year was especially hard without Rutgers nation out there in the stands while we chased our goals. I can’t even begin to explain how much our team missed that energy out in the RAC.
“Although last year was historic, the way it ended still doesn’t sit well with me. We still have some unfinished business to take care of, and I’m excited to get to it with Rutgers nation by my side. I’m back.”
Harper scored at least 20 points in five of his first seven games, averaging 23.4 points on 7.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game during that span. The 6-foot-6, 245-pound guard/ forward averaged suffered an ankle injury in December, which caused his early-season dominance to drop.
He finished the 2020-21 campaign with an average of 14.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. After Harper's decision, Rutgers has two open scholarships remaining.
Rutgers finished 16-12 (10-10 Big Ten Conference) under coach Steve Pikiell.
"Rutgers nation, I'm back," Harper said in his announcement video. "One more time. Job's not finished."
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
