Ron Harper Jr., Geo Baker announce return to Rutgers for 2021-22 season

“Dear Rutgers nation, these past four years have been nothing less than the best four years of my life. There were highs and lows, twists and turns, but we always find a way to exceed expectations,” Baker said in his video. “This past year was especially hard without Rutgers nation out there in the stands while we chased our goals. I can’t even begin to explain how much our team missed that energy out in the RAC.

“Although last year was historic, the way it ended still doesn’t sit well with me. We still have some unfinished business to take care of, and I’m excited to get to it with Rutgers nation by my side. I’m back.”

Harper scored at least 20 points in five of his first seven games, averaging 23.4 points on 7.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game during that span. The 6-foot-6, 245-pound guard/ forward averaged suffered an ankle injury in December, which caused his early-season dominance to drop.

He finished the 2020-21 campaign with an average of 14.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. After Harper's decision, Rutgers has two open scholarships remaining.

Rutgers finished 16-12 (10-10 Big Ten Conference) under coach Steve Pikiell.

"Rutgers nation, I'm back," Harper said in his announcement video. "One more time. Job's not finished."

